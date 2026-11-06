School bus crash in eastern France kills two and injures sixteen

A bus carrying schoolchildren crashed in Lent, eastern France, on Friday, killing a 7-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy and injuring 16 people, three seriously.

A bus carrying children to school crashed Friday morning in eastern France, killing a 7-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy, Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said.

The crash happened in Lent, a rural area northeast of Lyon, and left 16 people injured, three of them seriously, according to the prefecture in Ain. Tabarot visited the scene and described the crash as a tragic accident. He expressed condolences to the victims families. This is a bus operated by the regional authority that was transporting about 15 students and other passengers, he said.

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Bus Crashes in Rural Eastern France

News broadcaster BFM TV reported that the passengers included children traveling to middle and high schools in the area. A photograph from the scene showed that the bus had veered off the road, struck trees and landed in a ditch. Lent Mayor Yves Cristin told broadcaster Franceinfo that the road was a little wet, there was no fog, and we dont understand why the bus veered off the road.

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The crash occurred on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, according to the Associated Press, which published a photo by Laurent Cipriani showing police and rescue workers standing on the road after the crash. Education Minister Edouard Geffray told reporters during a visit to a high school in the Paris region that it is always a difficult moment when our students, our children, are victims of an accident like this.

My thoughts, and those of the government and the entire education community, are with the families, he said. The prefecture in Ain said 16 people were injured, three seriously. The bus was carrying about 15 students as well as other passengers, according to the transport minister. The regional authority operated the bus.

Ministers Offer Condolences to Victims

The crash site is in a rural area northeast of Lyon. Emergency workers and police responded to the scene. The investigation into why the bus veered off the road is ongoing. Authorities have not released further details about the victims or the injured.

The transport minister and education minister both offered public condolences and support to the families affected. The Associated Press reported the crash and provided the photograph from the scene. The story was published on Nov. 6, 2026.