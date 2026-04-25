Bus Bombing in Southwest Colombia Kills Seven, Escalates Regional Violence

A bus bombing in Cajibio, Colombia, has resulted in seven deaths and over seventeen injuries, marking a significant escalation in violence attributed to FARC dissident groups vying for control of key drug trafficking routes. The attack has prompted a strong response from the Colombian government, with increased security measures and rewards offered for information leading to the capture of key leaders.

BOGOTÁ, Colombia – A devastating explosion ripped through a passenger bus in southwest Colombia on Saturday, claiming the lives of seven individuals and injuring over seventeen others.

The incident occurred along the Panamerican Highway in Cajibio, Cauca department, as the bus was en route, according to Governor Octavio Guzmán who reported the details on social media. This attack marks a significant escalation in violence plaguing the region, raising serious concerns about the security of civilians and the stability of the area.

General Hugo López, commander of Colombia’s Armed Forces, unequivocally condemned the act as a “terrorist act” during a press conference, directly attributing responsibility to the networks of “Iván Mordisco” and the Jaime Martínez faction. These groups represent remnants of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) who chose not to participate in the 2016 peace agreement with the Colombian government, continuing to operate as illegal armed groups.

The attack has drawn strong condemnation from Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who labeled the perpetrators as “terrorists, fascists, and drug traffickers” in a statement posted on social media. He emphasized the tragic loss of civilian lives, particularly highlighting the impact on the Indigenous population. This incident is not isolated; it is part of a disturbing pattern of escalating violence in southwest Colombia, with at least twenty-six criminal incidents reported in the past two days alone.

While most of these previous attempts to disrupt public infrastructure did not result in casualties, they demonstrate a clear intent to destabilize the region. These included a shooting targeting a police station in Jamundi and a thwarted drone attack on a Civil Aviation radar facility in El Tambo, where authorities successfully intercepted and neutralized three explosives-laden drones.

Furthermore, on Friday, two explosive devices were detonated near military installations in Cali and Palmira, causing significant material damage. The surge in violence prompted an immediate response from the national government, with high-ranking officials, including Defense Minister Pedro Sánchez, mobilizing to the region. The delegation, comprised of regional governors and local authorities, was convened in Palmira when the bus bombing occurred.

Minister Sánchez vowed a firm response to the escalating threat, stating that the government would not allow criminals to instill fear. The Cauca and Valle del Cauca regions have long been identified as critical hubs for illicit activities conducted by various illegal armed groups. These groups are engaged in a fierce struggle for control over strategic access routes, particularly those leading to the port of Buenaventura, a vital transit point for drug trafficking operations targeting Central America and Europe.

The Jaime Martínez faction, specifically, has been identified as a key perpetrator of the recent attacks. The government has placed a substantial reward – exceeding one million dollars – on information leading to the capture of “Marlon,” the alleged leader of this dissident group operating in the region.

In addition to the reward for Marlon’s capture, local authorities have offered over $14,000 for information related to the attacks in Cali and Palmira. Governor Francisca Toro of Valle del Cauca has urgently appealed to the national government for “immediate support,” requesting a significant reinforcement of public security forces, enhanced intelligence gathering, and “decisive actions” to counter the escalating terrorist threat.

The situation underscores the ongoing challenges Colombia faces in consolidating peace and security in regions still affected by the legacy of armed conflict and the persistent presence of illegal armed groups involved in drug trafficking and other criminal activities. The government’s response will be crucial in restoring confidence among the population and preventing further loss of life





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Colombia Bus Bombing FARC Violence Terrorism Drug Trafficking Cauca Buenaventura

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