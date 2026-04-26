Bus Bombing in Colombia Kills 13, Escalates Violence

A deadly explosion on a bus in southwestern Colombia has left 13 people dead and 38 injured, prompting condemnation from the government and a surge in security measures. The attack is blamed on FARC dissidents linked to drug trafficking.

A devastating explosion ripped through a passenger bus in southwestern Colombia on Saturday, resulting in the tragic loss of 13 lives and leaving at least 38 individuals injured.

The incident, which occurred along the Panamerican Highway in the municipality of Cajibio, Cauca, has been unequivocally condemned as a terrorist act by the country’s army chief, General Hugo López. The attack underscores a worrying escalation of violence in the region, deeply intertwined with the pervasive issue of drug trafficking. Among the injured are five children, highlighting the indiscriminate nature of this horrific event. The device was detonated while the bus was actively transporting passengers, causing widespread chaos and suffering.

The Colombian government has swiftly attributed responsibility for the attack to the network of “Iván Mordisco,” a prominent figure on Colombia’s most wanted list, and the Jaime Martínez faction. Both groups represent remnants of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), who have refused to adhere to the 2016 peace agreement with the state.

This refusal to participate in the peace process has allowed these dissident groups to maintain a significant presence in the region, continuing to engage in criminal activities and destabilizing the security landscape. President Gustavo Petro has vehemently denounced the perpetrators, labeling them as terrorists, fascists, and drug traffickers, and vowing to bring them to justice. This attack is not an isolated incident; it forms part of a disturbing pattern of recent explosions targeting public infrastructure across southwestern Colombia.

In the past two days alone, authorities have reported at least 26 such incidents, all impacting civilian populations. These include a shooting at a police station in Jamundi and a thwarted attack on a Civil Aviation radar facility in El Tambo, where three explosives-laden drones were successfully intercepted. Prior to the bus bombing, two explosive devices were detonated near military units in Cali and Palmira, causing significant material damage.

The surge in violence has prompted a rapid response from the government, with high-ranking officials, including Defense Minister Pedro Sánchez and regional governors, convening an emergency meeting in Palmira. Sánchez has pledged a firm response to these criminal acts, emphasizing the government’s commitment to protecting its citizens. The Cauca and Valle del Cauca regions are strategically vital for illegal armed groups due to their control over key sea and river access routes leading to the port of Buenaventura.

This port serves as a crucial transit point for the trafficking of illicit drugs to Central America and Europe, making it a highly contested territory. The government is actively offering substantial rewards for information leading to the capture of key leaders, including “Marlon,” the alleged leader of the regional dissident group, with a bounty exceeding 1 million dollars.

Additionally, a reward of over $14,000 has been offered for information related to the attacks in Cali and Palmira. Governor Francisca Toro of Valle del Cauca has urgently appealed to the national government for immediate support, requesting a reinforcement of public security forces, enhanced intelligence operations, and decisive action against crime. The situation demands a comprehensive and coordinated response to address the root causes of the violence and restore stability to the region.

The attack on the bus serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges Colombia faces in its efforts to consolidate peace and security, and the urgent need to combat the influence of drug trafficking and illegal armed groups. The international community has also expressed its concern over the escalating violence and offered its support to the Colombian government in its efforts to address this crisis.

The focus now is on providing medical assistance to the injured, investigating the attack thoroughly, and implementing effective strategies to prevent future incidents





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Colombia Bus Bombing FARC Drug Trafficking Terrorism Cauca Violence

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