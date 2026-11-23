U.K. leader Andy Burnham told parliament that rejoining the European Union without a referendum would be unthinkable, as former prime ministers urged him not to reopen the Brexit debate.

U.K. leader Andy Burnham said Monday that rejoining the European Union without a referendum would be unthinkable, as he accused predecessors warning him against reigniting the Brexit debate of being stuck in the past.

Asked in parliament whether he would give a clear and unequivocal statement that taking Britain back into the EU without a referendum would be unthinkable, Burnham replied: Yes it would be unthinkable. Burnham has in recent weeks smashed a consensus that Britain's acrimonious departure from the European Union was done and dusted, floating the possibility that Britain could apply to rejoin. Britain narrowly voted to leave the 27-member bloc in 2016.

Also read Theresa May Urges UK to Move On From Brexit After Burnham's EU Talks

Former Prime Ministers Urge Labour Leader To Stop

Now pro-Brexit voices are reorganising to prepare for likely looming battles as Burnham vows to lay out options for Britain's long-term relationship with the EU. In recent days, former Conservative prime ministers Rishi Sunak, Theresa May, David Cameron and Boris Johnson have all urged Labour leader Burnham not to reopen old wounds. Those who say we shouldn't talk about Brexit risk leaving Britain stuck in the past with a substandard set of arrangements, Burnham told parliament.

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Instead, we are putting Britain back on a better path and bringing back the hope that has been missing for too long, he added in a speech about the U.K.-EU deals signed in Brussels last Friday. Burnham and the EU's top officials sealed agreements to ease trade and youth mobility, although they kicked down the road tricky disagreements over British university fees for EU students.

The U.K. government argues the deals will eventually add 17 billion pounds (US$22 billion) to Britain's economy per year, easing cost-of-living pressures and providing opportunities for young people. They mean there is a very real prospect that the next decade can be a much better one for Britain than the one we have just lived through, Burnham told MPs. Earlier, Burnham told broadcasters that he won't be listening to those voices who put us here in the first place.

Opposition Leaders Warn Against Restarting Brexit Debate

Sunak, premier from 2022 to 2024, told Sky News that restarting the divisive Brexit debate would become an all-consuming distraction for Burnham's government. In an interview with the BBC, May, whose 2016 to 2019 tenure was dominated by her failure to pass a Brexit deal, urged Burnham to accept Brexit and move on. This echoed warnings from Cameron, who called the referendum and resigned following the result, and Johnson, who then took Britain out of the bloc in early 2020.

Nigel Farage, the leader of the anti-EU Reform U.K. party, said Monday that going backwards into the EU's orbit would be a disaster for the very British businesses that are trying to compete and innovate. Conservative opposition leader Kemi Badenoch meanwhile accused Burnham of trying to take Britain back to 2015 instead of focusing on the future.

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Burnham has previously said he would like to see Britain rejoin the EU in his lifetime but has not taken a formal position since kickstarting a national conversation on future relations. He denied the debate was a prelude to rejoining, insisting he would back whatever is in Britain's national interest. There is no fixed opinion here. There is no fixed destination, Burnham said.

Burnham Rules Out Rejoining Single Market

He told parliament that British and EU negotiators would engage in an informal exchange of ideas about possible options, with the results to be presented around the time of the next U.K.-EU summit, expected in 12 months. Burnham has ruled out free movement or rejoining the single market or customs union during this parliament, which will end when he calls a general election, expected in 2029.

With elections in France and elsewhere across the bloc next year, and far-right parties riding high in polling, Burnham noted Monday that Europe could change again in the next year, 18 months. We'll have to obviously watch how life changes, he cautioned. Several Labour MPs have praised him for breaking the taboo over Brexit and have said he should put rejoining in the party's next manifesto, but the party is divided.