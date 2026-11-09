Burnaby Police Truck Brake Failure Near Deer Lake Parkway

Burnaby RCMP issued seven tickets totaling $1,547 after a commercial truck's air brake system failed on Royal Oak Avenue, risking a catastrophic collision near Deer Lake Parkway.

Police in Burnaby, British Columbia, issued seven violation tickets totaling $1,547 after determining that a commercial truck driver could have caused a catastrophic collision due to a critical failure in the vehicle's air brake system. The incident occurred during an emergency roadside inspection conducted by the Burnaby RCMP on Royal Oak Avenue near Oakmount Crescent early last month. Authorities highlighted that the driver's actions and the truck's mechanical condition created an immediate and severe risk to public safety at a busy intersection.

Catastrophic Collision Risk on Royal Oak Avenue

The Burnaby RCMP stated in a news release that the northbound truck was stopped near the top of a hill because the road is not designated as a truck route. During the inspection, officers identified a significant air leak emanating from the truck's brake system. Inspectors discovered that the spring brake, which functions as the parking and emergency brake, was partially engaged, and all six brakes were running hot, producing a strong burning smell. The investigation confirmed that the air line responsible for the leak had ruptured, causing the brake system to fail completely. Police emphasized that had this failure occurred while the vehicle was descending the hill, the driver likely would have lost all braking ability, potentially causing a catastrophic collision at or near the busy intersection of Royal Oak Avenue and Deer Lake Parkway.

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Vehicle Placed Out of Service by Inspectors

The severity of the brake failure was sufficient for inspectors to immediately place the truck out of service. Beyond the critical mechanical failures, the inspection uncovered several other significant violations. Inspectors noted that the truck had an overweight front axle and that the cargo was not properly secured. Additionally, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the stop. These multiple infractions demonstrated a comprehensive failure to adhere to safety regulations, prompting the immediate removal of the vehicle from the road to prevent further danger.

Seven Tickets Issued for Safety Violations

In response to the numerous safety breaches, police issued seven violation tickets to the driver. The total fines amounted to $1,547, reflecting the seriousness of the combined mechanical and behavioral violations. The Burnaby RCMP stress that such inspections are critical for maintaining road safety, particularly in urban areas with heavy traffic and steep gradients. The issuance of these tickets serves as a deterrent and a reminder of the strict regulations governing commercial vehicle operation in British Columbia.

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Mandatory Inspection Facility Reporting Ordered

Following the issuance of fines and the placement of the vehicle out of service, the truck was ordered to report to an inspection facility for further assessment. This requirement ensures that the vehicle undergoes a thorough examination before it can potentially return to service. The Burnaby RCMP continue to emphasize the importance of regular maintenance and adherence to safety protocols for all commercial drivers to prevent future incidents. The incident underscores the potential dangers of neglected vehicle maintenance and the vital role of roadside inspections in protecting the public.

Public Safety Focus in Burnaby Traffic Enforcement

The Burnaby RCMP highlighted the potential for a catastrophic collision to illustrate the real-world consequences of mechanical failures on steep roads. By stopping the vehicle at the top of the hill, inspectors prevented a disaster that could have occurred on the descent toward Deer Lake Parkway. This proactive approach to traffic enforcement demonstrates the commitment of the Burnaby RCMP to identifying and mitigating risks before they result in harm. The specific details of the brake failure, including the ruptured air line and overheating brakes, provide a clear example of how mechanical issues can escalate into life-threatening situations if not addressed promptly through rigorous inspection protocols.