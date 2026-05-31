Burnaby massage therapist disciplined for billing, marketing, and record-keeping violations

A Burnaby massage therapist has been sanctioned by the College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia for improper billing, deceptive marketing, and inadequate record-keeping. The therapist received a six-month license suspension and must complete ethics training.

A Burnaby massage therapist has been disciplined by the College of Massage Therapist s of British Columbia for multiple violations including improper billing, deceptive marketing, and inadequate record-keeping.

The therapist, whose name has not been disclosed pending appeal, was found to have billed for services not rendered, used misleading advertising claims, and failed to maintain proper client records as required by professional standards. According to the college's disciplinary panel, the therapist submitted claims for treatments that were longer than actually provided, and in some cases billed for services that were never performed.

Additionally, the therapist advertised using terms like guaranteed relief and cure for specific conditions, which is prohibited under the college's advertising guidelines as it creates unrealistic expectations and undermines public trust. The panel also noted that the therapist's client records were incomplete, lacking essential details such as treatment plans, progress notes, and informed consent documentation. These record-keeping failures are considered serious breaches of professional conduct as they compromise continuity of care and patient safety.

The discipline outcome includes a suspension of the therapist's license for six months, a requirement to complete coursework in ethics and record-keeping, and a reprimand. The therapist must also pay a portion of the college's investigation and hearing costs. This case highlights the importance of regulatory oversight in protecting the public from unethical practices in massage therapy.

The college emphasized that it takes violations of billing, marketing, and record-keeping standards seriously as they can lead to financial harm, erosion of trust, and potential health risks for clients. Consumers are encouraged to verify the credentials of massage therapists and report any concerns to the college. The decision sends a clear message that professional misconduct will not be tolerated and that therapists must adhere to the highest standards of integrity and transparency.

As the therapist has the right to appeal, further details may emerge in the coming weeks. However, the college's findings serve as a reminder for all healthcare practitioners to maintain diligent and honest practices in their daily operations. The public interest is best served when therapists follow established guidelines and prioritize ethical conduct over profit or convenience. This incident also underscores the need for ongoing education and monitoring to prevent similar violations in the future.

The college continues to work towards ensuring that registered massage therapists in British Columbia provide safe, effective, and ethical care to all patients





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Burnaby Massage Therapist Discipline Billing Violations Marketing Violations

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