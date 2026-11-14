Burlington Residential Fire Leaves Five in Hospital, Including Three Children

An early morning residential fire in Burlington left five people, including three children, with life-threatening injuries, according to Halton Regional Police. Investigators are examining the cause.

Five people, including three children, are in hospital fighting for their lives after a residential fire broke out early in the morning in Burlington. In a post on social media, Halton Regional Police said officers responded to the incident at 1300 Maple Crossing Boulevard after the fire broke out shortly before 7 a.m.

The victims include an adult man, an adult woman and three children. Police said one child is approximately 12 years old, while two others are believed to be five years old or younger. All five suffered life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospital.

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Burlington Residential Fire Rescue and Response Details

Burlington Fire crews quickly extinguished the flames and got the occupants out of the home, according to Halton police Const. Ryan Anderson. Anderson credited the firefighters with a fast response at the scene.

Anderson said the fire did not spread to any neighbouring homes. The blaze was contained to the residence at 1300 Maple Crossing Boulevard, where the emergency response took place.

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Speaking to reporters at the scene, Anderson described the incident as a 'really, really tragic scene.' His comments focused on the rescue effort and the serious condition of the five people taken to hospital.

Halton Regional Police Investigation Into Fire Cause

Halton Regional Police will investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire, including where it started and whether smoke alarms were present in the home. Anderson said the investigation is at an early stage.

'They're going to look into everything: smoke alarms, where it started, what took place,' Anderson said. He added that it is too early to know any of those details.

Anderson also offered his thoughts to the victims and their families. He said he hopes they pull through, underscoring that the five people remain in serious condition.

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Victims Remain in Hospital With Serious Injuries

All five people remain in hospital with life-threatening injuries, Halton police said. The group includes two adults and three children, creating a serious impact on a single household.

Police have not yet determined where the fire began or whether smoke alarms were operating in the residence. Those findings will shape the investigation that Halton Regional Police has opened into the blaze.

Because the fire did not spread to neighbouring homes, the damage appears limited to the residence at 1300 Maple Crossing Boulevard. Residents and the public can follow updates from Halton Regional Police and Burlington Fire as more information becomes available.