Marseille prosecutors opened two investigations after at least 11 Bulgarian fans were injured in clashes between Marseille and Levski Sofia supporters before their Europa League match, with Nazi salutes and provocations also under scrutiny.

Marseille prosecutors have opened two investigations after at least 11 Bulgarian soccer fans were injured in clashes between Marseille and Levski Sofia supporters before their Europa League match on Thursday.

One investigation focuses on aggravated intentional violence by Marseille fans, and the other on incitement to hatred following Nazi salutes and provocations by Bulgarian supporters, the Marseille prosecutor's office told The Associated Press on Friday. Fights broke out in the stands before kickoff at Stade Velodrome in Marseille when home fans confronted the away supporters. Levski filed a complaint with UEFA, and Marseille, which won the game 1-0, will likely face heavy sanctions.

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UEFA said it also was investigating the incidents. Bulgarian President Iliana Yotova called for those responsible to be held accountable. She said Bulgaria was ready to provide any necessary assistance to the injured. Prime Minister Rumen Radev said he discussed the incidents with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of a European summit in Brussels.

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We share the view that aggression and violence have no place in a civilized Europe, Radev wrote in a Facebook post on Friday. He thanked Macron for his personal involvement in the case, the medical assistance provided to the injured by French authorities and the measures taken to ensure the safety of Bulgarian nationals. Radev also said those responsible should be brought to justice.

Marseille Investigates Fan Clashes

The Marseille police prefecture counted 11 victims and told the AP that the injuries included to eyes, heads and one dislocated shoulder. According to Marseille prosecutors, six Bulgarian victims were taken to emergency departments at the port city's public hospitals overnight. As of midday, two remain hospitalized, including one with more serious injuries, the prosecutor's office said. The office added the total number of victims, beyond those taken to hospital, was still being assessed.

Two riot police officers also sustained minor injuries according to the police. No arrests were made by midday Friday and CCTV footage was being analyzed. Macron's office confirmed he spoke with the Bulgarian prime minister about the violence. He condemned in the strongest possible terms these acts of violence targeting Bulgarian supporters, which have no place in sport or in public spaces, and assured the prime minister that these acts would not go unpunished, the Elysee said.

Injuries and Political Reactions

L'Equipe newspaper reported that Nazi salutes were observed in the away fans section and hundreds of Marseille ultras eventually left their stand to confront them, breaking down a door to gain access to their seating area. Manuel Bompard, a French lawmaker for the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party in the Marseille department, commented on a video on social media appearing to show a Levski fan doing a Nazi salute.

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Congrats to the Marseille fans who responded with an antifascist chant, Bompard wrote on X. The far-right has no place in our stadiums! Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry called on French authorities to establish the circumstances surrounding the attacks. It said it would send a diplomatic note to France demanding a full investigation. The Bulgarian Football Union condemned the violence and said it had referred the incident to UEFA, calling for the harshest possible sanctions.

Bulgarian Demands Investigation

It also demanded full cooperation and transparency from French authorities in investigating the attacks and identifying those responsible. Levski said the club's priority was the safety and well-being of its fans. What happened tonight is particularly alarming given the extraordinary security measures put in place by the French authorities, as well as the restrictions imposed on our traveling supporters -- restrictions that the club had already formally contested with UEFA, Levski said.

Despite the risks identified by the club prior to the match, the measures taken failed to provide adequate protection for our fans. This is completely unacceptable. Marseille also condemned the violence and said it was conducting a thorough analysis of the circumstances in which these incidents took place. The match was played on Nov. 26, 2026, at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, as part of UEFA Europa League league phase matchday 5 between Olympique de Marseille and PFK Levski Sofia.