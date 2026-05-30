Bulgaria's Eurovision Victory Sparks Joy Among Diaspora in Victoria

Bulgarian community in Greater Victoria celebrates Dara's Eurovision win with Bangaranga, feeling pride and unity.

The Bulgaria n community in Greater Victoria is celebrating a historic milestone: their home country's first-ever victory in the Eurovision Song Contest. The win, achieved by pop star Dara with the infectious dance anthem ' Bangaranga ,' has brought immense pride and excitement to Bulgaria ns living abroad.

Elizabeth Tzatcheva, a member of the local Bulgarian community, described the victory as a unifying force.

'I think it's really brought Bulgarians together,' she said. 'It's brought hope within our nation, but also excitement - everyone's just really excited right now. ' The unexpected win came as a surprise to many, with Finland and Australia considered frontrunners. Theodora Borissov, watching from her home in Saanich, recalled the moment of victory: 'Our jaws hit the floor.

Winning Eurovision, to us, that was a miracle.

' Her daughter Stephanie, who learned the news via text at work, added, 'I was genuinely taken aback. But I think it was the perfect song for Eurovision, because Dara had the visuals, the performance, and the song was good as well.

' Eurovision, often described as the Olympics of pop, is a televised spectacle that has launched careers and cultural phenomena. From ABBA to Riverdance, the contest has a storied history. For Theodora and Stephanie, Eurovision has been a family tradition, with ABBA's music often filling their home.

In recent years, Stephanie has rekindled her passion for the contest, gathering with friends of European heritage to watch and predict which country will receive nil points-a dubious honor often bestowed upon the United Kingdom. Elizabeth Tzatcheva noted that more Canadians should embrace the contest: 'I wish more people knew about it in Canada, especially in Victoria.

' One advantage for Bulgarians living abroad is the rule preventing viewers from voting for their own country. This allowed the diaspora to freely support Dara without restriction. The victory is not just a pop culture moment; it carries deep cultural significance. Theodora explained that 'Bangaranga' draws from Bulgarian folklore, specifically the Kukeri tradition, where villagers don monstrous costumes to chase away evil spirits.

Subtle costume details and the song's message of breaking free from fear pay homage to this ancient pagan ritual. At a recent Bulgarian community event in Richmond, a person dressed as a Kukeri monster performed to 'Bangaranga,' sparking excitement among attendees. Elizabeth noted that the song is quickly becoming part of the country's cultural fabric. As Bangaranga fever spreads, members of the Sini Balkani dance group have even considered incorporating the song into future performances.

For the Bulgarian diaspora in Victoria, this Eurovision win is more than a musical achievement; it is a moment of cultural pride that bridges their heritage with their new home





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