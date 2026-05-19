BUILDon correction shows weakening bullish strength and speculative demand

BUILDon price dropped by 14% in 24 hours as trading volume collapsed by 64% at press time, indicating rapidly weakening speculative demand and fading bullish strength following the recent rally peak. Traders locked in profits and started reducingoway from aggressive accumulation. Traders also reduced leverage exposure despite bullish OI. Suggesting a more defensive environment for traders.

BUILDon price drop ped by 14% in 24 hours as trading volume collapsed by 64% at press time due to rapidly weakening speculative demand . Open Interest (OI) declined by 13.97% following the price decline, showing that leveraged traders had reduced positioning as uncertainty expanded across the market.

The latest decline suggested traders started locking in profits following the rejection near higher resistance. OI-Weighted Funding Rates remained mostly positive throughout the rally period, indicating long traders still dominated derivatives positioning. Derivatives activity weakened considerably during the correction phase. BUILDon entered a weaker state while volatility continued increasing around key support levels.

Technical indicators also reflected a weaker short-term structure after the recent rejection phase intensified. The Relative Strength Index dropped toward 48 from previously climbing into overheated territory above 80 during the rally expansion. The asset faced deeper retracement pressure and could attempt recovery toward higher resistance. BUILDon lost speculative demand and is now trading below the critical $0.645 resistance after failing to sustain its breakout structure.

Traders had not completely abandoned upside expectations despite the ongoing correction. However, declining leverage exposure in the short-term structure still reflected a more defensive environment as participants reduced aggressive leverage exposure. Traders had started locking in profits following the rejection near higher resistance. Market participants feared another breakdown below support would likely expose the asset to deeper retracement pressure across the coming sessions





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Buildon Price Drop Declining Trading Volume Weakening Bullish Strength Speculative Demand Locked In Profits Fading Bullish Strength Reduction In Leverage Exposure Aggressive Accumulation Fading Participation Dust Off Technical Analysis

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