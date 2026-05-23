Buffalo Sabres to Pursue Robert Thomas as a Potential Star Forward to Complement Sniper Tage Thompson

The Buffalo Sabres have had an impressive season, making it to the playoffs and finishing first in the Atlantic Division. To continue their upward trajectory, they should focus on strengthening their roster during the offseason. One of their primary needs is a star forward to complement their prolific sniper, Tage Thompson. With Robert Thomas, a center from the St. Louis Blues, being one of the team's top targets at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, his playmaking ability and potential pairing with Thompson make him a strong contender. However, landing Thomas would require a significant financial commitment, as his current contract has him earning $8.125 million annually until 2030-31. Despite the cost, adding Thomas to their lineup would provide a longer-term boost, considering his impressive recent performance with 25 goals, 39 assists, and 64 points in 64 games in 2025-26 and 81 points in 70 games the season before.

The Buffalo Sabres have had an impressive season, making it to the playoffs and finishing first in the Atlantic Division . To continue their upward trajectory, they should focus on strengthening their roster during the offseason.

One of their primary needs is a star forward to complement their prolific sniper, Tage Thompson. With Robert Thomas, a center from the St. Louis Blues, being one of the team's top targets at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, his playmaking ability and potential pairing with Thompson make him a strong contender.

However, landing Thomas would require a significant financial commitment, as his current contract has him earning $8.125 million annually until 2030-31. Despite the cost, adding Thomas to their lineup would provide a longer-term boost, considering his impressive recent performance with 25 goals, 39 assists, and 64 points in 64 games in 2025-26 and 81 points in 70 games the season before. With Buffalo aiming to improve their chances for success next season, Thomas' addition could significantly strengthen their lineup





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Buffalo Sabres Playoffs Atlantic Division Tage Thompson Robert Thomas St. Louis Blues NHL Trade Deadline Hockey

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