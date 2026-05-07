Buffalo Sabres Seize Early Lead Against Montreal Canadiens in Stanley Cup Second Round

The Buffalo Sabres took a commanding 4-2 lead over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series, highlighting a massive improvement in their power-play efficiency.

The Buffalo Sabres entered Game 1 of their second-round NHL Stanley Cup playoff series with an immense amount of energy and determination, utilizing their home-ice advantage to put significant pressure on the visiting Montreal Canadiens .

The atmosphere in Buffalo was electric as fans witnessed a high-stakes battle between two storied franchises. From the opening whistle, the Sabres established a physical presence, with right wing Josh Doan and defenseman Mike Matheson engaging in fierce battles for position along the boards. The first period set the tone for the evening, as Buffalo managed to find the back of the net twice.

Josh Doan and Ryan McLeod each scored, giving the home team an early lead and forcing the Canadiens to play from behind. While Nick Suzuki managed to respond for Montreal, keeping the game competitive in the opening frame, the momentum clearly resided with the Sabres. As the game moved into the second period, the Sabres continued to dictate the pace of play.

At the 3:32 mark, Jordan Greenway scored his first goal of the postseason, capitalizing on a well-timed entry into the offensive zone. Greenway fired a shot that narrowly evaded the glove of Montreal goaltender Jakub Dobes, who was partially screened by the traffic in front. This goal provided a crucial cushion for Buffalo.

Shortly after, the Sabres nearly extended their lead even further during a two-on-one rush, but Jack Quinn saw his snap shot clang off the crossbar in a moment of high tension. However, Buffalo would not be denied for long. Following a penalty by Montreal, Bowen Byram stepped up from the point and fired a wrist shot through a crowded slot, beating Dobes to make it 3-0.

This marked a significant turning point for the Sabres' special teams; having struggled mightily against the Boston Bruins in the previous round where they converted only one of twenty-four power-play opportunities, Buffalo has now scored on two of their first three man-advantage chances in this series. The Montreal Canadiens, despite being pushed back, showed resilience late in the second period. Phillip Dach took advantage of a critical neutral zone turnover, creating a two-on-one opportunity in favor of Montreal.

Although his initial attempt was stopped, Dach was quick to react, batting the rebound over the shoulder of Sabres goaltender Alex Lyon to cut the deficit to 4-2. Despite this small victory, the statistics tell a grim story for the Canadiens. For the first time in the 2025-26 playoff run, Jakub Dobes has conceded more than three goals in a single game.

Furthermore, the amount of time Montreal has spent trailing in just the first two periods of this game—roughly thirty-five minutes—already exceeds the total time they spent trailing throughout their entire hard-fought series against the Tampa Bay Lightning. This suggests a fundamental struggle for the Canadiens to establish a lead or maintain parity against the aggressive Buffalo offense. Looking ahead, the Sabres will look to close out the game in the third period while maintaining their defensive discipline.

The ability to convert on the power play has transformed them into a much more dangerous threat compared to their earlier playoff outings. For Montreal, the challenge will be to rediscover the defensive solidity that saw them through the first round. They must find a way to limit the high-danger scoring chances that the Sabres are generating and provide more support for Dobes.

The psychological weight of trailing for such a significant portion of the game could be a factor as they enter the final frame. With a two-goal lead and the crowd firmly behind them, Buffalo is well-positioned to take a 1-0 series lead, but in the unpredictable environment of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Canadiens will fight until the final buzzer sounds





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