Buffalo Sabres' Magical 2025-26 Campaign and Roster Decisions

The Buffalo Sabres had a remarkable turnaround in the 2025-26 season, winning the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. They have several roster decisions to make this summer, including whether to extend pending free agent Alex Tuch or not. One solution to creating cap space could be moving out one of their goaltenders, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen or Alex Lyon. Luukkonen, under contract through 2028-29, makes $4.75 million per year. The Sabres have just $12.9 million in project cap space and need to decide between the pipes. Tyler Yaremchuk and Carter Hutton discuss the Sabres’ cap situation and whether they would pull the trigger on a goalie trade. The duo for Buffalo on opening day is expected to be the same two, with Peyton Krebs and Jack Quinn being questioned for their future with the team. The question of consistency goaltending in the Atlantic Division will be crucial.

The Buffalo Sabres , a team that had missed the playoffs for over a decade, had a magical 2025-26 campaign, winning the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs .

They have several roster decisions to make this summer, including whether to extend pending free agent Alex Tuch or not. One solution to creating cap space could be moving out one of their goaltenders, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen or Alex Lyon. Luukkonen, under contract through 2028-29, makes $4.75 million per year. The Sabres have just $12.9 million in project cap space and need to decide between the pipes.

Tyler Yaremchuk and Carter Hutton discuss the Sabres’ cap situation and whether they would pull the trigger on a goalie trade. The duo for Buffalo on opening day is expected to be the same two, with Peyton Krebs and Jack Quinn being questioned for their future with the team. The question of consistency goaltending in the Atlantic Division will be crucial





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Buffalo Sabres Stanley Cup Playoffs Alex Lyon Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen Alex Tuch Zach Benson Goalie Trade Project Cap Space Atlantic Division Montreal

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