Buffalo Sabres End 14-Year Playoff Drought, Rekindling City's Hockey Passion

After 14 seasons of futility, the Buffalo Sabres have returned to the NHL playoffs, bringing renewed excitement to a passionate fanbase. The team's remarkable turnaround, culminating in an Atlantic Division title, has been met with widespread approval from former players and league officials alike, highlighting the importance of competitive hockey in Buffalo. The Sabres' playoff berth marks a significant moment for the city, with sellout crowds and palpable enthusiasm underscoring the deep connection between the team and its supporters. Their first-round matchup against the Boston Bruins promises to be a thrilling start to what many hope will be a long and successful playoff run, signaling a bright new era for Buffalo hockey.

The National Hockey League is undeniably more vibrant when the Buffalo Sabres are a competitive force, a sentiment echoed by many across the league, including 2018 MVP Taylor Hall, who signed with the Sabres several years ago. After enduring a protracted period marked by multiple rebuilds, frequent changes in coaching staff, and shifts in front office leadership, the Sabres have finally broken their 14-year postseason drought, marking their first playoff appearance since 2011.

This season, they not only qualified but also secured the top spot in their division for the first time since 2007, a remarkable achievement that has rekindled excitement in the city. Buffalo is set to open their playoff campaign at home this weekend against the formidable Boston Bruins. Hall, now with the Carolina Hurricanes, expressed his appreciation for the Sabres' resurgence, stating, If you're a sports fan, you have a bit of a soft spot for Buffalo. It's nice to see that they've done it the right way this year. They play hard. They play fast. They've committed to playing well on both sides of the puck, and that's the recipe. They're going to be a tough out. Hall's sentiment is not an isolated one; numerous former Sabres players have voiced their happiness and sense of vindication watching their old team finally achieve this long-awaited success. Casey Mittelstadt, whose Bruins are scheduled to face the Sabres in the first round, admitted to having mixed emotions but couldn't hide his joy for his former teammates and the organization. Very happy for those guys, said Mittelstadt, who was drafted eighth overall by Buffalo in 2017. I have so many friends there and am really close with the staff, spent a lot of time there. ... I would be lying if I said I don't cheer for them a bit. Good friends, good people and I think they deserve it. Zemgus Girgensons, who bore the brunt of the playoff drought during his decade-long tenure in Buffalo before signing with Tampa Bay two years ago, also expressed his admiration for the team's transformation. Though the drought continued after his departure, Girgensons is impressed by his former team's current trajectory. There's a lot of talent on that team and they're doing a good job so far, Girgensons noted. It's just the process of it. You can see the guys have matured a lot. It's just the way they play. They've been playing good hockey, and it's fun to watch. Tyler Myers, who participated in Buffalo's most recent playoff series in 2010, shares Hall's fondness for the city and its passionate fanbase. It's my first team in the NHL, (and) I had some success there early on with the group we had, said Myers, now with the Dallas Stars. I'm happy to see the city and the team doing well. I obviously don't feel that way if we're ever up against them. But they've had a long road. Certainly in a way, I'm happy for them. Patrick Kane, a three-time Stanley Cup champion during his time with the Chicago Blackhawks, who holds the record for most regular-season games played by an active NHL player without a postseason appearance (820), is finally heading to the playoffs with the Philadelphia Flyers. He feels a strong connection with the Sabres fans who have endured an even longer wait for this moment. During a recent visit with the Detroit Red Wings, Kane observed the palpable buzz surrounding the Sabres fanbase, drawing parallels to the enthusiasm for football in nearby Orchard Park. The building gets wild, Kane commented. You could see the crowd get into it. I kind of compare it to the Bills a little bit, too. The Bills are good, it's good for the city. Same thing with the Sabres. The narrative surrounding the Sabres' success is not just about making the playoffs; it's about the astonishing speed and magnitude of their turnaround. Buffalo endured a challenging start to the season, posting an 11-14-4 record, only to embark on an incredible 39-9-4 run that propelled them to the top of the Atlantic Division. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman marveled at the swiftness of the transformation, stating, I don't know if anybody could have predicted the turnaround from last year to this year as quickly. It's incredible. This resurgence has also dramatically re-energized a fanbase that had grown weary. After selling out only four games in the 2024-25 season, the Sabres have experienced an impressive 22 sellouts this season, including an unbroken streak of 17 consecutive sellouts leading up to the regular-season finale. Bettman highlighted the deep connection between the team's success and fan engagement, remarking, I always knew that Buffalo was a great market, a great hockey market, and what demonstrates that is while there was frustration that built over time, it has turned around on a dime, which means the fans are back. Their enthusiasm is back. It's like what's happened has turned the page. The Sabres' return to relevance signifies more than just a sporting achievement; it represents a cathartic release for a city and a fanbase that have patiently waited for this moment, proving that dedication and a well-executed plan can indeed turn the tide. The atmosphere at KeyBank Center is expected to be electric as the team embarks on this new chapter, a testament to the enduring spirit of Buffalo hockey





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