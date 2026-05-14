Buffalo Sabres Edge Montreal Canadiens in High-Scoring First Period of Critical Game 5

The Buffalo Sabres hold a slim lead over the Montreal Canadiens after an explosive opening frame in Game 5 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Second Round.

The atmosphere at the KeyBank Center was electric as fans gathered for one of the most anticipated matchups of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs . Game 5 of the second round between the Buffalo Sabres and the Montreal Canadiens carried immense weight, with both teams fighting for their survival and a chance to advance deeper into the postseason.

The tension in the arena was palpable from the moment the players hit the ice, reflecting a rivalry that has spanned decades and intensified in recent years. As the puck dropped, it became immediately clear that neither side was interested in a cautious approach, setting the stage for a wild, goal-filled opening period that left the crowd breathless and the coaches scrambling to adjust their strategies.

This early volatility mirrored the stakes of the series, where every single possession could dictate the trajectory of the franchise's season. The scoring opened just two minutes into the contest, signaling the aggressive pace that would define the first twenty minutes of play. Buffalo forward Jack Quinn launched a powerful shot from the top of the circle, which took a fortuitous deflection off teammate Jason Zucker.

The puck zipped past Montreal goaltender Jakub Dobes, giving the Sabres an early 1-0 lead and igniting the home crowd. However, the lead was short-lived. In a stark reminder of how quickly momentum can shift in the playoffs, Sabres defenseman Conor Timmins committed a critical defensive zone giveaway. The puck was quickly scooped up by Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki, who displayed exceptional vision to find 50-goal scorer Cole Caufield.

Caufield, known for his lethal finishing ability, did not miss, tying the game at 1-1 just six minutes into the first period and silencing the Buffalo supporters for a brief moment. The volatility continued as the game entered a phase of rapid-fire scoring that seemed almost surreal. Barely a minute after Caufield's goal, Buffalo responded with a textbook play.

Defenseman Owen Power connected with forward Shane Doan on a point-to-point one-timer that beat Dobes on the low blocker side, returning the lead to the Sabres. The joy was fleeting, however, as the Montreal Canadiens answered just nine seconds later. A shot from the point by Alexandre Carrier deflected off the skate of Alexandre Texier, sneaking past Buffalo netminder Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to knot the score at 2-2.

This incredible sequence of goals—three in less than two minutes—demonstrated the high-risk, high-reward nature of the current series and the fragility of defensive structures when faced with such relentless pressure. Just over two minutes after the equalizer, the Sabres managed to reclaim the lead through a standout individual effort. Konsta Helenius found himself on a rush, utilizing his speed to carve through the Montreal defense.

He managed to beat Jakub Dobes five-hole, marking his first career playoff goal and sending the Buffalo faithful into a frenzy. The Sabres had effectively rattled off three goals on just four shots during a blistering ten-minute window, showcasing an efficiency that had been missing in previous games. As the clock ticked down toward the end of the first period, the frantic pace finally subsided.

Both teams focused on stabilizing their defensive rotations and managing their energy, leading to a relatively quiet final ten minutes of the frame. As the players headed to the dressing rooms, the Sabres held a precarious 3-2 lead, but the game felt far from decided. The first period had been a showcase of offensive brilliance and defensive lapses, leaving both coaching staffs with significant adjustments to make.

For Buffalo, the challenge will be maintaining their offensive spark while tightening up a defense that has allowed too many easy opportunities. For Montreal, the ability to respond quickly is their greatest asset, but they must find a way to contain the Sabres' transition game. With the series hanging in the balance and the energy in the building reaching a fever pitch, the remaining two periods of Game 5 promise to be just as dramatic as the opening act





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