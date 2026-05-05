Bueckers Tops WNBA GM Survey, Wilson Dominates MVP Predictions

A WNBA GM survey reveals Paige Bueckers is the player GMs would build a franchise around, while A’ja Wilson is favored to win the 2026 MVP and is recognized for her leadership and defensive prowess. The survey also highlights rising rookies and predicts team improvements.

The WNBA is poised for an exciting season, with significant attention focused on the rising stars and established veterans shaping the league’s future. A recent survey of WNBA general managers reveals a clear preference for Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings as the player they would build a franchise around today, garnering 33% of the vote.

This recognition mirrors the acclaim Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever received before her Rookie of the Year season, highlighting the impact of exceptional young talent. A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and Clark tied for second place with 20% of the vote, demonstrating the continued respect for their abilities. The survey underscores a shift in the league’s landscape, with younger players like Bueckers and Clark challenging the dominance of established stars.

Wilson, despite her age of 29 compared to the 24 years of Bueckers and Clark, remains a dominant force, earning the highest percentage of votes (60%) as the favorite to win the 2026 MVP award. Her consistent performance and leadership qualities are widely recognized throughout the league. Clark’s 2023 season was unfortunately cut short by injuries, limiting her to just 13 games, which likely influenced the GM’s votes.

However, her potential remains undeniable, and she remains a key figure in the league’s future. Beyond the franchise-building question, A’ja Wilson was overwhelmingly lauded for her overall impact on the game. She was selected as the league’s top defender by 53% of GMs, the player who forces opposing teams to make the most strategic adjustments with 60%, and the best leader with a commanding 79%.

These accolades reflect Wilson’s all-around excellence and her ability to elevate the performance of her team. The Las Vegas Aces, fresh off their 2025 championship victory, are predicted to remain contenders, receiving 40% of the votes as the team most likely to win the 2026 title. The New York Liberty and Atlanta Dream followed closely behind with 33% and 27% respectively, indicating a competitive landscape at the top of the league.

Chelsea Gray, Wilson’s Aces teammate, also received significant recognition, being named the player most trusted to take a game-winning shot (36%), the league’s best point guard (73%), best passer (93%), and possessing the best basketball IQ (93%). Furthermore, she was identified as the active player with the greatest potential to become a head coach someday, earning 50% of the votes. This highlights the depth of talent within the Aces organization and their potential for continued success.

The survey also looked ahead to the next generation of WNBA stars. Cheryl Reeve of the Minnesota Lynx was recognized as the league’s best head coach, receiving 53% of the votes, slightly ahead of Becky Hammon of the Las Vegas Aces (40%).

Olivia Miles of the Minnesota Lynx, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 draft, is favored to win Rookie of the Year, garnering 73% of the votes compared to 20% for Azzi Fudd of Dallas, the No. 1 pick. However, Awa Fam of the Seattle Storm, selected as the No. 3 overall pick, is projected to be the best player in five years, receiving 67% of the votes compared to Miles’ 33%.

This suggests that while Miles is expected to make an immediate impact, Fam possesses the potential for long-term dominance. The Dallas Wings were identified as the most improved team, receiving 67% of the votes, followed by the Chicago Sky (20%). This indicates a positive outlook for the Wings, who are expected to make significant strides in the upcoming season.

As the WNBA embarks on its 30th season, the league is brimming with talent, competitive balance, and exciting storylines, promising a captivating year for fans





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WNBA Paige Bueckers A’Ja Wilson Caitlin Clark GM Survey Dallas Wings Las Vegas Aces Rookie Of The Year MVP Basketball

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