Budget Leaves Defence Spending After 2030 Unaccounted as NATO 2035 Target Looms

Canada's federal budget charts a path to meet NATO defence spending targets through 2030 but leaves unanswered how it will reach 5 per cent of GDP by 2035. Core defence spending only reaches 2.6 per cent of GDP by 2030, with no funds set aside for submarines or advanced radar aircraft.

OTTAWA -- This year's federal budget leaves unanswered a major accounting question on Ottawa's plans to meet its 2035 NATO spending commitments. The budget charts a path to meet alliance defence spending targets from now through to 2030, but the math stops there.

Reaching the goal of spending five per cent of national GDP on defence by 2035 won't be cheap, and the target isn't being accounted for in the government's budget for core defence spending. That core spending, for things like bullets, bombs and soldiers' salaries, only reaches 2.6 per cent of GDP by 2030, or about $99 billion.

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The government has committed to getting that sum up to 3.5 per cent of GDP by 2035, and meeting that target will require tens of billions in additional funding each year. This year's budget also sets aside no funding for submarines or advanced radar aircraft, expensive military platforms that Ottawa is currently in negotiations to acquire. The budget was delivered by the Carney government and adds $142 billion in new spending to spur economic growth and address affordability.

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Budget Covers Tax Measures And Immigration

It also includes new tax measures aimed at growing businesses in Canada. In a separate immigration measure, Ottawa will shift more temporary residents to permanent status as broad levels flatten. The budget also comes as rural Alberta shares urban concerns over electoral boundaries, and Halifax small businesses look for relief in the federal budget. Other developments include a spike in oil exploration bids off the coast of Newfoundland driven by Shell.

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The federal budget's defence spending gap remains the central unanswered question as Ottawa tries to balance its NATO commitments with fiscal realities beyond 2030.