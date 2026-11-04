Champagne says Budget 2026 will give Canada 'strong footing' amid trade uncertainty

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the federal budget coming November 5 will give Canada a strong footing to navigate global shocks and trade uncertainty, including U.S. trade aggression.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne says Thursday's federal budget is about giving Canada a strong footing to navigate a more volatile world. The budget will be tabled on November 5, as the economy faces slower growth, trade uncertainty and rising fiscal challenges.

Champagne was in Montreal on Wednesday, November 4, to get a new pair of shoes before tabling the budget. The shoe purchase is a long-standing tradition for finance ministers. He visited a Pajar shoe factory alongside owner Jacques Golbert. The Liberal government's 2026 budget is set to land a little over a day after voters delivered a sharp rebuke to President Donald Trump and the Republicans in the U.S. midterm elections.

Also read Budget 2026: Ottawa faces fiscal scrutiny as PBO doubts deficit and debt targets

Democrats won control of the House and Senate. LeBlanc has said the U.S. midterm results will not change Ottawa's plans to diversify trade. Asked how impending Democratic control of Congress might affect Canada's trade bargaining position with the Trump administration, Champagne said the upcoming fiscal plan is about giving Canada leverage at many negotiating tables.

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Champagne Sets Out Resilience Plan

He said the government is trying to make Canada more resilient to global shocks, whether they come from the United States or anywhere else in the world. Champagne also said running deficits to support workers affected by U.S. trade aggression is the right thing to do. The budget comes as Canada faces slower growth, trade uncertainty and rising fiscal challenges.

Francis Fong, Managing Director and Senior Economist with TD Bank Group, discussed what to expect and the potential implications for growth, investment and government finances. Auto sales have seen a fifth consecutive rise despite economic headwinds, according to DesRosiers. Beijing and Ottawa have agreed to extend a deal on canola and Chinese steel access to late 2028. The budget will outline the government's fiscal plan amid these mixed economic signals.

Budget Tabled After Midterm Elections

The finance minister said the budget is about giving Canada a strong footing to navigate a more volatile world. He said the government is trying to make Canada more resilient to global shocks, whether they come from the United States or anywhere else in the world. Champagne also said running deficits to support workers affected by U.S. trade aggression is the right thing to do. The budget will be tabled on November 5.

It is set to land a little over a day after the U.S. midterm elections, in which Trump's Republicans lost the House and Senate. Asked how Democratic control of Congress might affect Canada's trade bargaining position with the Trump administration, Champagne said the fiscal plan is about giving Canada leverage at many negotiating tables.