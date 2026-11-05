Budget 2026 Provides $6.5B for Forest Sector Hit by U.S. Tariffs

The federal budget includes $6.5 billion over six years for Canada's forestry sector, which faces combined U.S. tariffs and duties of around 35 per cent. British Columbia officials and industry groups welcome the support but seek clarity on the province's share and rapid implementation.

The federal budget unveiled on November 5, 2026 includes $6.5 billion over six years to support Canada's forestry sector, which is grappling with U.S. tariffs and duties totaling around 35 per cent.

The funding begins in 2027-28 and aims to improve productivity and competitiveness in an industry that has seen numerous mill closures in British Columbia and across the country. The package dedicates $4 billion to a new forestry sector accelerator that will invest in large facilities and transform existing ones into biorefineries, biofuel facilities and other projects.

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Budget Breakdown For Forestry Sector

Another $2 billion is allocated to modernize facilities and equipment, while $500 million will go toward improving fibre supply through better forest management, stewardship and the deployment of technology. Kim Haakstad, president and chief executive officer of the BC Council of Forest Industries, said it is not clear how much of the money will flow to British Columbia, which has been struggling for years.

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In an interview, she said the industry's work with both the provincial and federal governments has been about stabilizing the sector first. In a statement, Haakstad added that funding alone cannot resolve the strain on competitiveness. She said, We need a clear strategy with concrete actions and timelines to get more wood moving, attract investment, and protect forestry jobs and communities.

However, she said the $6.5 billion in support recognizes forestry's importance to Canada's economy and comes at a critical time for workers, businesses and communities facing a deepening crisis in the sector. Forestry groups in British Columbia have warned that the industry is at a breaking point, suffering numerous mill closures in recent years. Haakstad said the money needs to flow soon.

Industry Leaders Urge Timely Implementation

She stated, With the new funding beginning in 2027-28, timely implementation to address the sector's immediate pressures is essential. Companies need improved conditions to keep operating today so they can invest in the opportunities of tomorrow. Ravi Parmar, the outgoing British Columbia forests minister, called the federal money a good start that reflects his government's advocacy over the past two years for the sector.

He said, B.C. needs to get its fair share, Canada's forest sector needs to get its fair share, when you think of the billions of dollars that have gone to the auto sector and the steel sector. So, kudos to the federal government for recognizing that. The budget arrives as the forestry sector faces combined U.S. tariffs and duties of around 35 per cent, adding pressure to an industry already reeling from closures.

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British Columbia has been particularly hard hit, with communities depending on forestry facing uncertainty. The new funding is intended to spur investment and modernization, but industry leaders stress that timing is crucial. Details on how the $6.5 billion will be distributed among provinces and specific projects have not yet been released. The BC Council of Forest Industries says it will continue working with governments to ensure the sector receives its fair share and that programs are implemented quickly.

The federal budget also includes other measures aimed at growing businesses and addressing affordability, but the forestry allocation stands out as a major response to the sector's crisis. With the funding not starting until 2027-28, questions remain about how the government will bridge the gap for companies struggling today. Haakstad noted that companies need improved conditions immediately to keep operating and invest in future opportunities. The Canadian Press first published this report on Nov. 5, 2026.