Budget 2026 expands mortgage insurance for mid-size rental buildings

Budget 2026 allows insured loans up to 90% for triplexes and fourplexes, lowering equity barriers for developers building small multi-unit housing.

The Government of Canada has announced significant changes to mortgage insurance regulations that directly lower the upfront equity required from developers of small multi-unit housing. Under the provisions outlined in Budget 2026, newly constructed triplexes and fourplexes will become eligible for insured loans covering up to 90% of their completed property value. This regulatory shift marks a strategic move to incentivize the construction of missing-middle housing types, which are critical for addressing national housing shortages.

New Lending Limits for Small Multi-Unit Properties

For the first time, private mortgage insurers are permitted to cover residential buildings containing between five and 50 units. Previously, such larger complexes were largely restricted to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) program, which typically offers up to 85% loan-to-value financing with amortization periods of up to 50 years. The new rules introduce competitive alternatives from private insurers, who may offer different terms in exchange for commitments regarding affordability, energy efficiency, or accessibility features.

Also read What public servants should watch for in Budget 2026

Income Caps Limit Actual Borrowing Capacity

Despite the advertised 90% financing ceiling, developers must ensure the finished building can support the debt through rental income. A standard illustrative calculation shows that at a 5% mortgage rate, a 50-year amortization, and a 1.15 debt coverage ratio, a property supports approximately $3.62 million of debt. If the building is valued at $4.5 million, a 90% loan would equal $4.5 million, creating a gap of roughly $881,000 between the maximum loan and income-based capacity. These calculations assume Canadian nominal rates compounded semi-annually and exclude insurance premiums and fees.

Borrower Qualifications and Net Worth Requirements

Borrowers seeking these new loans must meet strict personal qualification tests to pass underwriting for the long-term mortgage. The regulations mandate that borrowers hold a net worth equal to at least 25% of the requested loan amount, with a minimum threshold of $100,000 based on Canadian assets. Separately titled properties cannot be bundled together to meet the unit requirements for these specific financing options. Developers must submit applications to lenders starting on February 1, allowing sufficient time for approval and funding processes.

Advertisement

Strategic Implications for Housing Supply Growth

Budget 2026 also proposes $13 billion in additional cash capital for Build Canada Homes over ten years, beginning in 2028-29. This injection will bring the program's total capitalization to $45 billion, supporting Ottawa's target of delivering 200,000 homes over the next decade. The budget further allocates $1.5 billion over four years from 2027-28 for infrastructure on federal land, plus $387.4 million in later years. Public land and long-term capital are essential for housing projects where market rents cannot cover construction costs.

Financial Risks and Future Construction Decisions

Developers must carefully compare the extra debt capacity against the higher costs of larger six-unit designs, which may qualify for longer terms but require more upfront capital. The loan must be serviced through vacancies, repairs, and slower-than-expected lease-up periods, meaning expenses belong in the operating budget before calculating debt capacity. If the finished property cannot support enough mortgage debt to repay the construction lender, the builder must find the difference, highlighting the importance of realistic income assumptions during the planning phase.