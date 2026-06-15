Bud Cauley Overcomes Past Trauma to Capture First PGA Tour Win at RBC Canadian Open

Bud Cauley won his first PGA Tour title at the RBC Canadian Open, eight years after a life-threatening car accident. He shot 17-under-par 263 for a two-stroke victory, dedicating the win to his family. Canadians Sudarshan Yellamaraju and Matthew Anderson posted impressive top-15 finishes.

American golfer Bud Cauley secured his maiden PGA Tour victory after 239 attempts, triumphing at the RBC Canadian Open held at the Black Course of TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Caledon, Ontario.

This win is a poignant culmination of a remarkable recovery story. Eight years prior, Cauley sustained near-fatal injuries as a passenger in a severe car accident. The aftermath brought dark times, and it took three years of grueling rehabilitation before he could return to competitive golf.

Standing beside the 18th green after his win, an emotional Cauley reflected on the journey, expressing gratitude for the support he received and acknowledging the immense strain his recovery placed on his wife, Kristi, whom he met during his recuperation. He confessed there were moments when a return to golf seemed impossible, making this victory not just a personal milestone but a tribute to his family and all those who stood by him.

The final round unfolded under chilly, overcast skies with intermittent rain, wind, and even hail before tee times. Against this backdrop, Cauley crafted a superb final round of 65, bringing his four-day total to 263 (17-under-par) on the challenging 7,389-yard layout. His consistent performance-rounds of 69, 63, 66, and 65-featured a critical chip-in on the 12th hole and seven birdies.

With nine holes remaining, he was part of a three-way tie but steadily separated himself, ultimately winning by two strokes over Matt Fitzpatrick and three over Viktor Hovland. The first-place prize was US$1.764 million. Cauley dedicated the win to his family and his support team, noting the perfect timing of achieving his first Tour title with his loved ones present.

As he approached the final green, his wife Kristi held their one-year-old son Miles, while their three-year-old Cooper playfully sat in a golf cart. Seeing them, Cauley's eyes welled with tears. Canadian golfers provided notable storylines at their national open. Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Mississauga, Ontario, emerged as the top Canadian, finishing tied for eighth at 8-under-par after a final round 68.

The 24-year-old, born in India but raised in Canada since age 11, learned golf through YouTube videos and turned pro at 19. After competing on the Korn Ferry and PGA Canada circuits, he earned his PGA Tour card for 2026. Yellamaraju has been consistent, making 14 of 18 cuts with seven top-25 finishes. He described the home-town atmosphere and fan support, especially at the 14th hole, as a source of extra motivation.

His strong result, just ahead of the U.S. Open, boosts his confidence and momentum. Also from Mississauga, 26-year-old Matthew Anderson tied for 11th at 11-under-par. Anderson, a former Ontario amateur champion and Team Canada member, primarily plays on the Korn Ferry Tour. This was his fourth start at the Canadian Open.

Though he did not win, Anderson declared that the performance solidified his belief he can win on the PGA Tour, stating, "It wasn't my time today, but it will be my time soon.

" The tournament saw its share of drama beyond the leaders. Nine-time PGA Tour winner Brooks Koepka withdrew in the morning due to a hand injury. He had been two strokes off the lead after 36 holes but struggled on Saturday, requiring treatment on the course. Koepka described numbness in his ring and pinkie fingers, which made gripping the club difficult and affected his performance.

From an initial field of 148, 74 players made the 36-hole cut, including ten of the 21 Canadian entrants. The rugged Black Course, offering few easy holes, tested every player with its demanding length and weather-exposed design. Cauley's ability to shoot in the 60s all four days, including sub-65 rounds on the weekend, demonstrated exceptional skill and mental fortitude, especially given his long road back from his accident.

His victory ends a long wait and begins a new chapter, one where his perseverance is finally rewarded with a cherished PGA Tour title





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Bud Cauley PGA Tour RBC Canadian Open Car Accident Recovery First Win Sudarshan Yellamaraju Matthew Anderson Brooks Koepka Injury

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