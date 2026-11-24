Tyler Herro leads Milwaukee past Toronto 116-111 to end a long losing streak. Myles Turner records double-double while Scottie Barnes scores 31 for the hosts.

The Milwaukee Bucks snapped a painful 13-game losing streak on Monday night by defeating the Toronto Raptors 116-111. Tyler Herro led the charge with 32 points, delivering a crucial 15-point surge in the third quarter that shifted the momentum decisively in favor of the visitors. The victory improved Milwaukee's record to 2-16, marking a significant emotional and statistical turning point for a team that had struggled to find consistency all season.

Core Scoring and Key Performances

Herro's offensive explosion was the primary driver of the Bucks' success, with his third-quarter performance specifically breaking Toronto's defensive structure. Myles Turner provided essential support from the frontcourt, recording a double-double with 27 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Turner had been particularly dominant early, accumulating 18 points and 10 boards by the first intermission after just 24 minutes of play.

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On the bench, rookie Brayden Burries made an immediate impact for Milwaukee. He contributed 14 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists in a reserve role, helping the team maintain its lead during critical stretches. His energy and defensive hustle were instrumental in keeping the Raptors at bay during the second half, providing depth that Milwaukee sorely needed to secure the win.

Scottie Barnes Leads Raptors Effort

Despite the loss, Scottie Barnes delivered a historic performance for Toronto. He scored a game-high 31 points while adding eight assists and five rebounds. This outing marked the 17th time in his career that Barnes has posted a line of more than 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists, moving him into fourth place in franchise history for such games and surpassing DeMar DeRozan on the all-time list.

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Center Jakob Poeltl also recorded a double-double for the hosts, finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds. The Raptors attempted to bolster their rotation with the return of Collin Murray-Boyles, who had missed a game due to the NBA's concussion protocol. Murray-Boyles came off the bench to contribute six points and 10 rebounds, adding physicality to the frontcourt.

Defensive Struggles and Shooting Woes

Defensive assignments played a pivotal role in the game's outcome, particularly regarding the matchup between Tyler Herro and Ja'Kobe Walter. Walter successfully shut out the Bucks guard for the first 23 minutes of the game, preventing any early scoring. However, Toronto could not sustain that defensive intensity, allowing Herro to explode for 15 points in the third quarter to dismantle their defensive scheme.

Shooting efficiency ultimately cost the Raptors the game. Although they took 14 more field-goal attempts than Milwaukee, they only converted 41 of 95 shots, resulting in a 43 percent accuracy rate from the field. Free throw shooting also remained a persistent issue, as Toronto converted just 15 of 22 attempts, falling short of 70 percent efficiency. These missed opportunities prevented the hosts from capitalizing on their higher volume of shots.

Several key players remained sidelined for Toronto, limiting their available rotation. RJ Barrett continued to miss time due to a right hamstring strain, while Kawhi Leonard was unavailable for left knee injury management. The absence of these two offensive threats placed additional scoring pressure on Barnes and the remaining roster, making their late-game defensive lapses more costly.

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Decisive Moment and Future Matchups

The game's turning point occurred with just over two minutes remaining. Brayden Burries stripped the ball from Scottie Barnes and was subsequently fouled by the Raptors' star player. Burries capitalized on the opportunity by making both free throws, extending the Bucks' lead to 111-104. This possession effectively sealed the victory, ending Toronto's hopes of a comeback.

Both teams now look ahead to their next NBA Cup group stage games. The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday as they aim to build on their momentum. Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors return home on Friday to face the Brooklyn Nets, hoping to correct their shooting issues and secure a win in their upcoming contest.