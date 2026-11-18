Canada head coach Casey Stoney has selected a 23-player squad for the CONCACAF W Championship, where the team will seek spots at the 2027 World Cup and 2028 Olympics. Arsenal striker Olivia Smith and Chelsea defender Kadeisha Buchanan headline the roster.

Canada head coach Casey Stoney has named a 23-player roster for the CONCACAF W Championship, where the women's soccer team will look to secure berths in the 2027 World Cup and 2028 Olympics.

The tournament runs from Nov. 27 through Dec. 5. Canada opens against Panama in Mansfield, Texas, on Nov. 28. The eight-team event will decide the region's qualifiers for both major tournaments. Arsenal striker Olivia Smith and veteran Chelsea defender Kadeisha Buchanan highlight the roster announced by Canada Soccer on Wednesday.

Also read Canada advances to CONCACAF Nations League semifinals with win over Guatemala

Smith scored in a friendly against Denmark in Montreal on Oct. 9. The group includes 21 players who were with the national squad for a pair of friendlies against Denmark in Toronto and Montreal in October. Manchester United defender Jayde Riviere rejoins after missing October's games with an injury. University of Notre Dame forward Annabelle Chukwu returns after academic commitments kept her out against Denmark.

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Boston Legacy forward Nichelle Prince will participate as a training player. Injuries will keep Ottawa Rapid goalkeeper Melissa Dagenais, Chicago Stars forward Jordyn Huitema and Bayern Munich defender Vanessa Gilles from playing. Their absence removes experience from the squad as Canada prepares for a demanding tournament. Canada's path to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil requires a quarterfinal win.

World Cup and Olympic Qualifiers

A victory in that round would send the team to the World Cup. The CONCACAF W Championship also serves as Olympic qualifying, with the two finalists and the third-place finisher each earning a berth in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. If the United States, which gets a spot as host nation, is among the top three teams, the other three semifinalists will all qualify. Stoney expressed confidence in the selected group.

I'm confident in the squad we've selected, and I'm looking forward to seeing this group compete when there's so much at stake, she said. We want to qualify for the World Cup and Olympic Games and challenge for the CONCACAF title. Those are our ambitions, but we know nothing will be handed to us. Panama have shown their quality throughout qualifying, and we know we'll have to earn the result.

There's a real sense of excitement within the group about the opportunity ahead. The roster includes goalkeepers Sabrina D'Angelo of AFC Toronto, Lysianne Proulx of Ipswich Town FC and Kailen Sheridan of North Carolina Courage.

Canada Squad Goalkeepers and Defenders

Defenders are Kadeisha Buchanan of Chelsea FC, Gabrielle Carle of Washington Spirit, Ashley Lawrence of OL Lyonnes, Jayde Riviere of Manchester United WFC, Jade Rose of Manchester City WFC, Janine Sonis of Denver Summit FC, Élisabeth Tsé of Washington Spirit and Shelina Zadorsky of AFC Toronto. Midfielders are Marie-Yasmine Alidou of Montréal Roses FC, Simi Awujo of Manchester United WFC, Jessie Fleming of Portland Thorns FC, Julia Grosso of Chicago Stars FC, Emma Regan of Denver Summit FC and Carly Wickenheiser of North Carolina Courage.

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Forwards are Annabelle Chukwu of University of Notre Dame, Kaylee Hunter of AFC Toronto, Cloé Lacasse of Utah Royals FC, Delaney Baie Pridham of Ottawa Rapid FC, Olivia Smith of Arsenal W.F. C. and Évelyne Viens of Paris FC. The tournament features eight teams, with Canada aiming to challenge for the CONCACAF title. The team will rely on a mix of veterans and younger players, including several based in Europe and the United States, as well as domestic-based talent.

Canada's opening match against Panama will set the tone for the group stage. A strong performance in the knockout rounds is essential to secure a World Cup berth and keep Olympic hopes alive. The players will need to adapt quickly to the tournament environment. Stoney's squad faces high expectations.

Opening Match and Tournament Format

The coach emphasized that the team must earn every result. Panama's quality was noted, and Canada will not take anything for granted. The group is excited about the opportunity to compete on a major stage. The CONCACAF W Championship will be held across multiple venues, with the final on Dec. 5.

The top teams will advance to the World Cup and Olympics. Canada's campaign begins on Nov. 28 against Panama in Mansfield, Texas.