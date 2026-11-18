Canada head coach Casey Stoney has selected a 23-player squad led by Olivia Smith and Kadeisha Buchanan for the CONCACAF W Championship, where Canada can secure 2027 World Cup and 2028 Olympic berths.

Canada head coach Casey Stoney has named her 23-player roster for the CONCACAF W Championship, where the women's soccer team will compete for berths in the 2027 World Cup and 2028 Olympics.

Canada Soccer Announces 23 Player Roster

Canada Soccer announced the squad on Wednesday. Arsenal striker Olivia Smith and veteran Chelsea defender Kadeisha Buchanan headline the group. The roster includes 21 players who were with the national squad for a pair of friendlies against Denmark in Toronto and Montreal in October. Manchester United defender Jayde Riviere rejoins the team after missing those October games with an injury.

Also read Canada advances to CONCACAF Nations League semifinals with win over Guatemala

University of Notre Dame forward Annabelle Chukwu is back after academic commitments kept her out against Denmark. Boston Legacy forward Nichelle Prince will participate as a training player. Injuries will keep Ottawa Rapid goalkeeper Melissa Dagenais, Chicago Stars forward Jordyn Huitema and Bayern Munich defender Vanessa Gilles from playing. Canada opens the eight-team tournament against Panama in Mansfield, Texas, on Nov. 28.

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The CONCACAF W Championship runs from Nov. 27 through Dec. 5. A quarterfinal win would send Canada to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. The two finalists and the third-place finisher each earn a berth in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. If the United States, which gets a spot at the Games as host nation, is among the top three teams, the other three semifinalists will all qualify.

Casey Stoney Confident In Squad Selection

Stoney said the national team has worked hard to prepare for the tournament. I am confident in the squad we have selected, and I am looking forward to seeing this group compete when there is so much at stake, she said in a release. We want to qualify for the World Cup and Olympic Games and challenge for the CONCACAF title. Those are our ambitions, but we know nothing will be handed to us.

Panama have shown their quality throughout qualifying, and we know we will have to earn the result. There is a real sense of excitement within the group about the opportunity ahead. Canada's roster features goalkeepers Sabrina D'Angelo of AFC Toronto, Lysianne Proulx of Ipswich Town FC and Kailen Sheridan of North Carolina Courage.

Full Lineup Lists Players By Position

The defenders are Kadeisha Buchanan of Chelsea FC, Gabrielle Carle of Washington Spirit, Ashley Lawrence of OL Lyonnes, Jayde Riviere of Manchester United WFC, Jade Rose of Manchester City WFC, Janine Sonis of Denver Summit FC, Elisabeth Tse of Washington Spirit and Shelina Zadorsky of AFC Toronto. The midfielders are Marie-Yasmine Alidou of Montreal Roses FC, Simi Awujo of Manchester United WFC, Jessie Fleming of Portland Thorns FC, Julia Grosso of Chicago Stars FC, Emma Regan of Denver Summit FC and Carly Wickenheiser of North Carolina Courage.

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The forwards are Annabelle Chukwu of the University of Notre Dame, Kaylee Hunter of AFC Toronto, Cloe Lacasse of Utah Royals FC, Delaney Baie Pridham of Ottawa Rapid FC, Olivia Smith of Arsenal W.F. C. and Evelyne Viens of Paris FC. The tournament will be a major test for Canada as the team chases both World Cup and Olympic qualification.

The top three teams at the CONCACAF W Championship will secure Olympic berths, with the finalists and third-place finisher qualifying for Los Angeles 2028. Canada will need to perform under pressure in a competitive field that includes Panama, which has shown quality throughout qualifying. Stoney's squad blends experienced internationals with newer players. Buchanan, Lawrence and Fleming are among the veteran leaders, while Smith, Chukwu and Hunter are part of a younger group.

The team will look to build on its October friendlies against Denmark as it prepares for the tournament opener against Panama on Nov. 28 in Mansfield, Texas.