Bryson DeChambeau will join the European tour for the 2027 season following the collapse of LIV Golf, according to reports.

Bryson DeChambeau will join the European tour for the 2027 season after the demise of LIV Golf, according to a new report. The American golfer, a two-time U.S. Open champion, had been one of the most prominent faces of the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit.

The move marks a significant shift for DeChambeau, who won the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst. He also served as captain of Crushers GC on the LIV Golf circuit, most recently competing at LIV Golf South Africa in March 2026. DeChambeau was seen practicing at Royal Birkdale ahead of the British Open in July 2026. He signed autographs for fans near the 9th hole during a practice round, a scene that underscored his enduring popularity.

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LIV Golf Collapse Reshapes Professional Golf

The collapse of LIV Golf has reshaped professional golf, forcing players to seek new competitive homes. The European tour has emerged as a destination for several former LIV players. DeChambeau's decision follows a period of uncertainty for the rival league. The PGA Tour has also been adjusting its competitive model, announcing changes to its feeder system.

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The European tour has not yet confirmed the signing, but reports indicate DeChambeau will compete there starting in 2027. Details of his schedule and contractual terms were not immediately available. DeChambeau first rose to prominence with his powerful driving and analytical approach. He has been a polarizing figure since joining LIV Golf, but his talent has never been in question.

His return to a more traditional tour could signal a broader reintegration of LIV players into established golf circuits. The sport continues to navigate the aftermath of the LIV era. DeChambeau's last major victory came at the 2024 U.S. Open, where he held off a crowded leaderboard at Pinehurst. He has also been a consistent contender in majors.

DeChambeau To Join European Tour In 2027

The 2027 season will be a new chapter for DeChambeau, who will turn 34 that year. His presence on the European tour is expected to boost interest and attendance at events. Fans have closely followed DeChambeau's career, from his NCAA championship at SMU to his professional breakthroughs. His move to the European tour adds another layer to his legacy.

The European tour has not commented on the report. DeChambeau's representatives have also not issued a statement. More details are expected in the coming weeks.