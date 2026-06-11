Bryce Eldridge's Walk-off Grand Slam Stuns Nationals, Giants Remain in Fourth Place

Bryce Eldridge's walk-off grand slam secured an 11-10 win for the San Francisco Giants against the Washington Nationals, but the team remains in fourth place in the NL West at 28-41.

The San Francisco Giants called up top prospect Bryce Eldridge in May, hoping that he could provide a spark to a sluggish offense. He delivered on Wednesday beyond any reasonable expectations to cap one of the wildest finishes of this or any MLB season.

The Giants entered the eighth inning of Wednesday's home game trailing the Washington Nationals, 9-1. They proceeded to score five runs in the fifth inning, then loaded the bases in the ninth while facing a 10-7 deficit. Eldridge took the plate and delivered a walk-off grand slam to secure an 11-10 win to stun the visiting Nationals. The rookie was mobbed by his celebratory teammates once he crossed home plate.

Eldridge put the moment in perspective while speaking with reporters after the game. The Giants looked down and out in this game, so much that the local NBC Sports Network's social media mockingly tweeted about an eighth-inning Rafael Devers home run that cut Washington's lead to 9-3. Eldridge's grand slam is the standout highlight of what's so far been a successful stint in the big leagues for Eldridge, who was no slouch before Wednesday.

It hasn't yet resulted in much winning for the Giants, who remained in fourth place in the NL West at 28-41. But Eldridge is looking very much like 'that guy' and a cornerstone for the Giants as they look to the future with hopes of returning to winning ways





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San Francisco Giants Bryce Eldridge Walk-Off Grand Slam Wildest Finishes MLB Season Washington Nationals Rafael Devers Paxton Schultz Gabe Varland Mitchell Parker Jung Hoo Lee Luis Arraez Matt Chapman Walk-Off Moment In Perspective Cornerstone For The Giants Return To Winning Ways

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