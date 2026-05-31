Bryan Woo Pitches Seven Shutout Innings as Mariners Beat Diamondbacks 5-1

Seattle Mariners starter Bryan Woo delivered a dominant performance, striking out nine batters and allowing just two hits in seven shutout innings, as the Mariners defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 on Saturday night. Woo (5-3) matched his season high in strikeouts and extended the Mariners' winning streak to five games, their longest of the season. The Mariners' offense got off to a quick start, with Luke Raley and Julio Rodríguez hitting back-to-back solo home runs in the second inning. The Mariners and Diamondbacks will conclude their series on Sunday, with Merrill Kelly (5-3, 5.25) set to start for Arizona against Bryce Miller (1-0, 2.25) for Seattle as the Mariners look to complete the sweep.

Seattle Mariners starter Bryan Woo delivered a dominant performance, striking out nine batters and allowing just two hits in seven shutout innings, as the Mariners defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 on Saturday night.

Woo (5-3) matched his season high in strikeouts and extended the Mariners' winning streak to five games, their longest of the season. The 26-year-old right-hander was perfect through four innings, retiring the first 12 batters he faced, including five consecutive strikeouts at one point. The Diamondbacks' only baserunner against Woo came in the fifth inning when Adrian Del Castillo singled with one out.

Cooper Criswell and Alex Hoppe preserved the shutout until the ninth inning, when a wild pitch allowed Geraldo Perdomo to score from second base, spoiling the shutout. The Mariners' offense got off to a quick start, with Luke Raley and Julio Rodríguez hitting back-to-back solo home runs in the second inning. Dominic Canzone followed with a solo shot of his own, giving Seattle a 2-0 lead.

Rookie Colt Emerson and Rodríguez hit solo home runs in the third inning, extending the Mariners' lead to 4-0. Rodríguez, who has been on a tear in May, hit his 12th home run of the month, surpassing his previous best for a single month. Randy Arozarena reached base on a throwing error in the sixth inning and scored on Cole Young's sacrifice fly, extending the Mariners' lead to 5-0.

Ryne Nelson (2-4) was charged with five runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four home runs for the first time in his career. The Mariners and Diamondbacks will conclude their series on Sunday, with Merrill Kelly (5-3, 5.25) set to start for Arizona against Bryce Miller (1-0, 2.25) for Seattle as the Mariners look to complete the sweep





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Seattle Mariners Arizona Diamondbacks Bryan Woo Luke Raley Julio Rodríguez Ryne Nelson Merrill Kelly Bryce Miller

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