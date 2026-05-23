Bryan Hayes on Auston Matthews, Rebuild for Maple Leafs, and More

pHockey commentators discuss the trade potential of Auston Matthews, a potential 3-4 year rebuild for the Maple Leafs, and other topics. br/p

Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill and Jamie McLennan discuss whether or not you'd blame Auston Matthews if he wants out of Toronto if the Maple Leafs choose to do a 3-4 year rebuild.

O-Dog to Hayes: 'He hasn't said boo about the Habs all year, now he's just all in'O-Dog on Vladdy: 'Why is it that Matthews would be getting drilled right now and this guy seems to get a hall pass'Button on DuPont: 'There's no question in my mind that he's got a shot to be the first overall pick' Habs impressed with play of top line in Game 1: 'You knew they'd break out at some point' O'Reilly: ' We need to have more emotion from the start ...

It's a great lesson for us' Bowman: 'We just felt we needed a different voice to lead us to where we want to get to' 'I want to taste it again': Ujiri on how desire to win drove him to NBA return with Mav





TSN_Sports / 🏆 80. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hockey Maple Leafs Auston Matthews Rebuild Commentaries Trades Personal Reflections

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Toronto Maple Leafs Should Consider Trading Joseph Woll Instead Of Another GoalieToronto Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll's struggles at the World Championship have sparked concerns. With a logjam in Toronto's crease, new Leafs GM John Chayka must decide who to move.

Read more »

Brad Treliving Blames Lack of 'Buy-In' Season Ticket Holders for Maple Leafs Fall from PostseasonMaple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving explains that the team lacked 'buy-in' during the season which he attributes to the team's struggle to make the post-season. He speaks publicly for the first time since his dismissal and discusses team performance and the hiring of new general manager John Chayka and head coach Craig Berube.

Read more »

If Leafs actually entertain trading Matthews, which landing spots make sense?If Matthews does want to exit the chat in Toronto, there will be no shortage of teams in line for his services.

Read more »

GM John Chayka Open To Trading Stars, Including Auston Matthews, Looking To Build Full Team Rebuild For Maple LeafsGM John Chayka is willing to consider trading any player, including captain and star center Auston Matthews, of the Toronto Maple Leafs to complete a full team rebuild.

Read more »