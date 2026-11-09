Bryan Adams Says New Album How's It Goin' Is Not a Political Statement Despite Trump Songs

Bryan Adams says his 17th studio album, How's It Goin', is a musical tribute to Canada and was never meant as a political statement, even though tracks like Lake Ontario and 51st State criticize U.S. President Donald Trump.

Canadian rock icon Bryan Adams said his latest album was never intended to be a political statement, even as several of its songs take aim at U.S. President Donald Trump and the growing tensions between Canada and the United States.

The singer-songwriter's new album, How's It Goin', is his 17th studio album and serves as a musical tribute to Canada. It explores the country's history, identity and relationship with its southern neighbour. Adams spoke with CTV National News anchor Sandie Rinaldo on Monday. Among the album's most talked-about tracks is Lake Ontario, in which Adams criticizes Trump's decision to rename the Great Lake Lake America.

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Album Explores Canada History

The album developed organically, Adams said, beginning with a song he was asked to write for a documentary about Eastern Canada. His interest in writing about Canada grew as he began exploring subjects that were making headlines. You know, I'm just writing about what I see and what I hear, he said. Adams recalled writing 51st State after the idea of Canada becoming the 51st U.S. state was receiving considerable attention in the news.

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And then, the ball started to roll, and I started writing songs about things that I've been interested in, and things about Canada, he said. Although tracks such as 51st State and Lake Ontario address politically sensitive issues, Adams said he was not deliberately setting out to make a political statement. Honestly, it's nothing more than just was on my mind, and I wrote it down. I liked it.

Song Addresses Lake America Rename

I recorded it, and I put it out, he said. The song Lake Ontario directly addresses Trump's executive order to rename the lake Lake America, a decision that Canadian officials have not recognized. In the track, Adams takes aim at the U.S. president's motivations, suggesting the move was a distraction from other developments in American politics. The controversy followed a war of words between Trump and Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has also pushed back against the name change, pointing out that Lake Ontario's name predates both Canada and the United States. For Adams, the broader tensions between the two countries are a concern, although he believes Canada's current leadership is well positioned to respond. I think that we've got a good prime minister right now who's able to stand up to the bullying, he said, referring to Carney.

Adams added that he does not align himself with a particular political ideology. I don't take a stance politically left, right, or centre, but I always go for the man, and I think he's the right guy for the job, he said. Asked about Trump's approach to international relations, Adams questioned why a world leader with considerable influence would not use that power to improve people's lives.

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Adams Comments On Diplomacy

Anybody that has that much power, and has the ability to do so much good, they should be doing it, he said. He also expressed frustration with military action involving other countries, including Iran, arguing that diplomacy should take precedence. Adams said his father's diplomatic background, as well as his earlier work as a peacekeeper, helped shape the way he views international affairs. You should be a diplomat.

That's what I was brought up with my father was a diplomat. So, you know, diplomacy first, he said. Beyond the political commentary, Adams hopes listeners will come away with a greater appreciation of the historical events and subjects that have shaped Canada. He added that researching and writing the songs was an educational experience for him as well.

The stories were interesting to write because even I learned a few things along the way, he said. Adams is currently in Spain as part of his tour in Europe. The interview with Sandie Rinaldo aired Monday on CTV National News.