Bryan Adams Says He Saw US Midterm Backlash Coming as Democrats Gain

Bryan Adams says he predicted the Democratic gains in the US midterms after American crowds cheered his anti-Trump anthem 51st State. His new album How's It Goin'? explores Canadian history and political tensions.

Bryan Adams says he saw the backlash coming. Last week's US midterm elections cut like a knife through Donald Trump's political agenda, delivering Democratic gains that the Canadian rocker had sensed were on the way.

The 67-year-old spoke from Madrid, where he is currently on tour. Earlier this year, Adams began performing 51st State, a punchy anthem rebuking the US president's threats to annex his homeland. He was not sure how American audiences would respond. From St. Louis to Texas and several red states in between, concertgoers soaked it up.

Also read Bryan Adams Kicks Off Political Musings Amid U.S. Midterm Wins

Audiences Cheer Anti-Trump Anthem in Red States

Every night, man, people stood up and cheered for that song, he recalls. That's when I thought to myself, Maybe the temperature in the room is different than what we thought. Perhaps it was inevitable that things were going to be a blue wave come the midterms. Adams says the Democratic gains made sense.

Groceries are more expensive, gas is more expensive, they're on the streets with ICE, he says. The budget's gone up trillions of dollars. The average guy, the promises that were made to them aren't being delivered. His comments come on the heels of his new album How's It Goin'?

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, which finds the Summer of '69 singer trading his usual heart-on-sleeve romanticism for elbows-up patriotism. The record explores Canada's history and present-day political tensions. It is an unusually topical collection for the veteran hitmaker, whose songs have largely steered clear of overt political critiques. The move has some critics questioning whether Adams is motivated by genuine conviction or a desire to rekindle interest in his music.

New Album Trades Romance for Patriotic Commentary

But the Kingston, Ont. -born artist, who went independent in 2024, says he is more interested in creative freedom than chasing the commercial success of his '80s and '90s heyday. I don't have a manager. I don't have a record company.

I'm doing it on my own, he says. I'm not going to delude myself into thinking that, you know, my records are going to do what they did, so I'm just having fun. The project came together by chance after Adams was asked earlier this year to write a song for the nature documentary Canada's Wild Eastern Edge.

With Trump's annexation threats dominating headlines at the same time, he felt inspired to make more music about Canada, writing one song at a time while touring Africa. There is also Lake Ontario, a rousing mid-tempo singalong taking aim at Trump's executive order directing US federal agencies to refer to the body of water as Lake America. The tune wastes no time with metaphors, casting the war in Iran as another distraction while the Epstein files were getting traction.

Adams added the song to the album at the last minute as Trump's provocations toward Canada mounted. It's so easy for people in positions of power just to mouth off, he says. What surprises me is if you're a man in such an enormously powerful position, why would you not want to turn all of your power for the power of good? Just think of the money that's been spent going after Iran, he says.

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Imagine if you put all that money into taking care of people in your own country and start using diplomacy instead of using weapons. Adams also looks inward on the album, exploring his home and native land's history. A Handful of Gold covers the Klondike Gold Rush. Iron Ribbon chronicles the building of the Canadian Pacific Railway.

The Battle of Lundy's Lane revisits a bloody clash from the War of 1812. The Ballad of Terry Fox, meanwhile, is a spirit-lifting tribute to the Marathon of Hope runner. Adams says it has drawn cheers at European concerts, where a subtitled video introduces his story to audiences largely unfamiliar with it. Adams recently bonded with Prime Minister Mark Carney over their admiration for Fox when separate engagements brought them to Thunder Bay, Ont.

Prime Minister Carney and Adams Bond Over Terry Fox

The two grabbed coffee at a Tim Hortons before visiting the Terry Fox memorial, making for a very Canadian photo op that circulated widely online. I think he's the right man at the right time, Adams says of Carney, particularly because he was able to stand up to the bullying that's been going on.

Despite his criticism of Trump's administration, Adams says he is hopeful about the future of Canada-US relations and has no reservations about returning to perform south of the border. I'm an eternal optimist, so I'm going to say it's going to get better. These days, Adams is living in Vancouver and taking care of his 98-year-old mom. We call her the legend, he says.

Looking Forward to Future US Tours Despite Political Climate

It is there that he is also filming his second annual holiday jam broadcast. The broadcast will feature Sarah McLachlan, Blue Rodeo, Lindsay Ell and the East Pointers. And it looks like he is not ready to put his elbows down just yet. Adams says he has enough unfinished ideas for a second volume of Canadian-themed songs, including one that is nearly complete.

Has all this digging into Canadiana changed the way he sees his homeland? Not exactly. I'm already in love, he says.