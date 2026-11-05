EU removed trade deal ratification line from Montreal summit statement, Wilkinson says

Canada's envoy to the European Union says Brussels had language on ratifying the Canada-EU trade deal removed from the joint statement at last week's Montreal summit. Wilkinson told a Senate committee that nine of 27 EU members have not ratified the deal, but he expects four or five to do so within a year.

Canada's ambassador-designate to the European Union says Brussels removed language about ratifying the decade-old Canada-EU trade deal from a joint statement issued at the end of last week's summit in Montreal.

Wilkinson confirms EU removed trade ratification line

Jonathan Wilkinson made the comment Thursday at the Senate foreign-affairs committee, confirming media reports that the EU had the phrasing removed. He was appearing before senators at 1:07 p.m. EST, according to the parliamentary schedule. The joint statement initially included a line speaking to the importance of member states ratifying the Canada trade deal. Wilkinson said Brussels removed that phrasing over concerns from member states that the EU should not be telling its members what to do.

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Canada and the EU signed a new alliance pact at the summit to co-operate more deeply on matters such as energy and security. The trade deal itself is a decade old. Nine of the 27 EU countries have not ratified the trade deal, Wilkinson told the committee. He said he expects four or five of those to do so within the next 12 months.

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Wilkinson also said Canada is concerned about rising ultra-right movements in France. He said Canadian diplomats have spoken with members of the National Rally led by Marine Le Pen. The envoy's testimony came as the Senate foreign-affairs committee continues its study of Canada's relationship with the European Union. Wilkinson was named ambassador-designate to the EU earlier this year.

A photograph taken Sept. 16, 2026, shows Wilkinson taking questions from journalists at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, at a time when he held the ambassador-designate role. The Montreal summit produced the new alliance pact, which both sides described as a framework for deeper co-operation on energy and security. The joint statement that followed the meetings was meant to capture the shared priorities of Canada and the EU.

Brussels concerns on member state prerogatives led to edit

Wilkinson's disclosure that Brussels sought to strip out the ratification language sheds light on the internal dynamics of the EU, where member states guard their prerogatives on trade ratification. The EU cannot force its members to ratify the trade deal. The concern among some member states was that the EU should not be telling its members what to do, Wilkinson said. That concern led to the removal of the phrasing from the final statement.

Canada has pushed for full ratification of the trade deal across the EU. Wilkinson's expectation that four or five more countries will ratify within a year suggests Ottawa sees momentum toward completing the process. On France, Wilkinson said Canada is concerned about rising ultra-right movements. He said Canadian diplomats have spoken with members of the National Rally led by Marine Le Pen, signaling engagement with political forces across the spectrum.

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The comments were first reported by The Canadian Press. Dylan Robertson of The Canadian Press contributed to the coverage.