Knicks beat Raptors 112-108 in overtime as Brunson and Towns combine for win

Jalen Brunson hit the go-ahead three-pointer in overtime and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 28 points as the New York Knicks defeated the Toronto Raptors 112-108, extending Toronto's losing streak against New York to 14 games.

The New York Knicks defeated the Toronto Raptors 112-108 in overtime on Sunday night in Toronto, extending Toronto's losing streak against New York to 14 straight games, the longest current skid for the Raptors against any opponent.

Karl-Anthony Towns Leads Knicks Comeback

Jalen Brunson sealed the win with a crucial three-pointer with 33.4 seconds remaining in the extra period. The clutch shot gave New York a 109-106 lead they would not relinquish. Karl-Anthony Towns was instrumental in the comeback, scoring 28 points for the Knicks. He contributed significantly in the fourth quarter with 15 points and also grabbed 17 rebounds to anchor the frontcourt.

Also read McDavid Breaks Gretzky's Record with Historic 21-Game Point Streak

His performance helped New York overcome a 12-point deficit late in the fourth quarter. The win improved New York's record to 7-6 on the season. The Knicks nearly lost momentum after a poor third quarter in which they were outscored 31-20 coming out of halftime. Towns ignited the offense in the fourth quarter to stabilize the game, hitting a three-pointer with 19.7 seconds left to take a 95-92 lead.

Advertisement

Scottie Barnes led Toronto with 30 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. Barnes had missed the previous four games due to a left groin strain, and his return was eagerly anticipated by the home crowd. His 27-foot three-pointer with 13.6 seconds left in regulation tied the game at 106-106 and forced the overtime period. The game remained tightly contested throughout.

Collin Murray-Boyles tied the score at 106-106 with 53.8 seconds left in overtime, finishing an alley-oop pass from Barnes with a powerful dunk. Murray-Boyles then swatted away OG Anunoby's floater with 35.1 seconds remaining, setting the stage for Brunson's go-ahead basket. Toronto faced significant shooting struggles from beyond the arc, making only 11 of 35 attempts from three-point range. The Raptors were also imperfect from the free-throw line, hitting 11 of 19.

Knicks Set Up Tuesday Night Rematch

Toronto fell to 5-8 on the year with the loss. Backup point guard Jamal Shead contributed 19 points for New York, while Immanuel Quickley added 17 points for the Knicks. The Raptors could not hold off New York in the extra session despite their late regulation comeback. The Knicks and Raptors will meet again on Tuesday night, with Toronto hosting the rematch at their home arena.

Advertisement

Both teams look to improve their standings in the upcoming fixtures. The Canadian Press provided reporting for this game summary.