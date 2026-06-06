Brunson's clutch basket gives Knicks 2-0 lead in Finals as Spurs fall short

Jalen Brunson's late steal and winning shot lift the New York Knicks to a 105-104 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, putting the Knicks ahead 2-0 in the championship series and reviving hopes for a first title in 53 years.

Jalen Brunson delivered the decisive basket as the New York Knicks held off a late surge by the San Antonio Spurs to win the second game of the NBA Finals, extending their lead to 2-0 and moving one step closer to a title that has eluded the franchise for more than half a century.

The game was decided in the final nine and a half seconds when Brunson stripped the ball after Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama's pass found teammate Stephon Castle at the elbow. The steal gave the Knicks possession and a chance to finish the contest. On the ensuing play Brunson rose and put the ball in the net, putting New York ahead by one point.

The Spurs had a final opportunity as Wembanyama pulled up from twenty feet as the clock expired, but his shot missed the rim and the buzzer sounded, sealing a 105-104 victory and the Knicks' thirteenth straight playoff win. Wembanyama, who has been a focal point of the series drama, made headlines in the opening game after a fan ran onto the court and filmed himself before being escorted out.

In game two the French rookie produced a spectacular second‑half effort, scoring twenty‑two points after a muted first half and helping San Antonio erase a fourteen‑point deficit in the closing quarter. The climax came when the teams were tied and Wembanyama's pass to Castle set up Brunson's game‑winning drive. Brunson reflected on the emotional roller‑coaster of the postseason, noting that the Knicks must avoid becoming overly jubilant after the conference finals and must also guard against despair if momentum shifts.

He said the experience of playing on the road, the confidence that his teammates have in him, and the support of the crowd at Madison Square Garden are essential factors in a series that can tilt in either direction. The next contest in the best‑of‑seven series is scheduled for Monday in New York, where the Knicks will look to capitalize on their home‑court advantage and force the Spurs into a 3‑0 hole.

The game is expected to draw significant attention, with former president Donald Trump, a native New Yorker, mentioned as planning to attend as the franchise pursues its first championship since 1973. The series continues to capture the imagination of basketball fans as the Knicks seek to rewrite a half‑century of near‑misses and bring a title back to the city





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NBA Finals Jalen Brunson New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Victor Wembanyama

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