Bruno Mars Crowned 'New King of Las Vegas' on 'Bruno Mars Day'

Las Vegas honors Bruno Mars with a parade, street naming, and concert to celebrate 'Bruno Mars Day.' The singer kicks off his global tour and pledges $1 million to the Las Vegas Children's Hospital, marking a significant moment in the artist's legacy in Sin City.

On April 10, 2026, the city of Las Vegas celebrated Bruno Mars in a grand fashion, culminating in a performance for fans at Toshiba Plaza after a parade down the iconic Las Vegas Strip. The day, declared “ Bruno Mars Day,” saw the multi-platinum artist honored with a parade and the naming of a street, “ Bruno Mars Drive,” solidifying his place among Las Vegas legends.

The celebration marked the kickoff of Mars' highly anticipated global Romantic Tour, set to begin at Allegiant Stadium later that evening. The event was a testament to Mars' profound impact on the city and his enduring appeal to fans, a culmination of years of successful performances and a growing legacy within the entertainment capital of the world. \The parade, a vibrant spectacle, featured Mars riding in a custom pink low-rider accompanied by showgirls, a quintessential Las Vegas display of celebration. Thousands of fans lined the Strip, eagerly anticipating the event. Addressing the massive crowd, Mars expressed his deep gratitude. He stated that receiving such an honor was a privilege. He specifically thanked the city and its people. His words resonated with the crowd, many of whom had waited for hours in the desert heat to witness the festivities. Mars joins an elite group of entertainers, including Elvis Presley and members of the Rat Pack, who have been recognized with street names in Las Vegas, a true testament to his status as a modern-day icon. Bill Hornbuckle, the CEO and president of MGM Resorts International, acknowledged Mars’ enduring appeal, stating that Mars is one of few artists who has demonstrated the longevity to thrive and maintain a dedicated audience in Las Vegas for years to come. The singer's fifteen-year history of performances in the city, with more than 140 shows during his residency between 2016 and 2025, highlights his consistent popularity and commitment to the city's entertainment landscape. \Beyond the celebratory atmosphere, the day also included a charitable element. Mars announced a personal donation of $1 million to the Las Vegas Children's Hospital. His partner, MGM Grand, matched his contribution, further emphasizing his commitment to the community. The celebration concluded with a brief performance by Mars and his band, The Hooligans, providing a glimpse of the full-scale show later at Allegiant Stadium. This performance generated excitement among the audience. The entire event perfectly encapsulated Mars’ vision of a block party for his fans, a celebration of music and community. Longtime Las Vegas resident Deedee Jenkins expressed her excitement for Mars joining the ranks of Sinatra and Elvis. Jenkins saw Mars as a representation of new blood and a fresh energy for a new generation. The event was more than just a celebration; it symbolized the continued evolution of Las Vegas’s entertainment scene, with Mars at the forefront of this new era. The recognition underscores Mars' influence not only on the music industry but also on the cultural landscape of Las Vegas itself, cementing his legacy as a true king of entertainment





CP24 / 🏆 30. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bruno Mars Las Vegas Music Celebration Entertainment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Report: Aces agree to $1.19 million deal with YoungThe Aces are finalizing an agreement for four-time All-Star guard Jackie Young to return to Las Vegas, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Read more »

Kraken Snap Losing Streak, Defeat Golden Knights in ShootoutThe Seattle Kraken ended a six-game losing streak with a 4-3 shootout victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. Berkly Catton scored in the third period and the game-winning goal in the shootout. Jared McCann scored his 20th goal, and Joey Daccord made 31 saves for Seattle. The game came after the Kraken and president of hockey operations Ron Francis mutually parted ways.

Read more »

Jewell Loyd Re-Signs with Las Vegas AcesSix-time All-Star guard Jewell Loyd has re-signed with the Las Vegas Aces on a three-year deal. Loyd, who was traded to the Aces in February 2025, averaged 11.2 points last season and played a key role in the team's championship run. She scored her 6,000th career point during a game in Las Vegas.

Read more »

Broken Bat Mars Unveiling Of Ichiro Suzuki StatueThe statue of the Seattle Mariners' legend showed the Hall of Famer's bat snapped near the handle, and the barrel veered off to the right-hand side.

Read more »

'New king of Las Vegas' is celebrated with Strip paradeRiding down the Las Vegas Strip in a pink low-rider with two showgirls at his side, Bruno Mars was declared the 'new king of Las Vegas' on Friday.

Read more »

Aces bring back Gray on $3 million, 3-year dealFree-agent star Chelsea Gray has reached a three-year, $3-million fully guaranteed deal to return to the Las Vegas Aces, a source told ESPN's Kendra Andrews on Friday.

Read more »