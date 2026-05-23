Bruno Fernandes named Player of the Season in Premier League

The Portuguese footballer for Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes, has been named as the Player of the Season in the English Premier League.

The Player of the Season is Bruno Fernandes , who won the honor by defeating Erling Haaland , Antoine Semenyo , Gabriel , Declan Rice , David Raya , Morgan Gibbs-White , and Igor Thiago .

The Portuguese maestro, who has been instrumental in Manchester Uniteds impressive second half of the season, scored eight goals and provided 20 assists. He also equaled the record for most assists in a single Premier League season, held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne. Bruno Fernandes will attempt to break the record in the final match of the season against Brighton.

The first Red Devil to win the award since Nemanja Vidic in 2010/11, Fernandes has made his debut season at Old Trafford a resounding success. Arsenal, despite winning the English title, failed to have one of their players recognized. Fans are eager to hear your thoughts in the comments section





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Football Player Awards Premier League Player Of The Season Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Erling Haaland Antoine Semenyo Gabriel Declan Rice David Raya Morgan Gibbs-White Igor Thiago Assist Record Thierry Henry Kevin De Bruyne Nemanja Vidic Arsenal English Title Comments

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