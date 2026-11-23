Tallulah Willis apologized for posting and then deleting an intimate photo with her father, Bruce Willis, who has frontotemporal dementia. The incident highlights the family's ongoing efforts to raise awareness about FTD.

Tallulah Willis has apologized for sharing an intimate photo with her father, Bruce Willis, who continues to live with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). The 32-year-old actress posted an image on Instagram Saturday of herself holding her father's hand as they sat on an outdoor swing.

By the next day, the image was deleted, and Tallulah expressed regret about sharing it. In an Instagram post on Sunday, she wrote: Hi, I posted a photo of my dad yesterday because we were having a BEAUTIFUL visit. I had someone take a super sweet photo of a shared moment between us watching a video of Frankie Valli singing.

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Tallulah Willis Apologises For Photo

She continued: I was very excited by the sweetness of the moment that I didn't think farther ahead that this was possibly too intimate a photo to show. I can acknowledge that and vow to do better. I know you all love him. I love him.

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My family loves him. And he's still always the absolute hero we know him to be. Bruce Willis, now 71, stepped back from acting in 2022 due to cognitive issues. His family revealed in 2023 that the Die Hard star had been diagnosed with FTD, with communication challenges just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces.

The condition affects speech, mental abilities, memory, personality, and behavior, according to the UK's National Health Service. While dementia typically affects people aged 65 and older, FTD can begin at a younger age, with most people diagnosed between 45 and 65. In November 2023, Tallulah said that being open about her dad's progress is important, and that her family's goal is to spread awareness about FTD.

No Cure Or Treatment For FTD

There is currently no cure for the condition or any treatments that can slow its progression. Willis's primary caretaker is his wife, Emma Heming Willis. She said last year that one of the hardest decisions she had to make was to move Willis to a separate, one-story home where he could receive around-the-clock care.

However, she added that she has breakfast and dinner with him daily, and he maintains a loving relationship with all the family: He's holding our hands. We're kissing him. We're hugging him. Tallulah is the third of Willis's five daughters and the youngest with his ex-wife Demi Moore.

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Family Caud About Willis Health Journey

The family has been candid about Willis's health journey, aiming to educate others about FTD. The photo incident underscores the delicate balance between sharing personal moments and respecting privacy. Bruce Willis's diagnosis has brought attention to FTD, a lesser-known form of dementia. The family's openness has helped spark conversations about the disease and its impact.

Tallulah's apology reflects her consideration for her father's privacy amid his health challenges.