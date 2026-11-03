Bruce Springsteen Urges Election Officials to Resist Government Interference in Midterms

Bruce Springsteen urged election officials on election day to resist government interference, warning them not to consent to directives that undermine free and fair elections. The rock legend also endorsed Abdul El-Sayed for a key Michigan Senate race and released a protest song earlier this year.

U.S. rock legend Bruce Springsteen, a staunch Democrat, urged election officials on Tuesday to resist any government voting interference amid fears that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration may intervene in the midterms.

The 77-year-old musician made the appeal in a video posted on Instagram on election day. In the video, Springsteen said, I'm speaking to election officials and representatives of our government on election day. You have sworn an oath to preserve, protect and defend our Constitution. He added that this oath means they have a solemn duty to ensure that our votes are securely counted.

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Springsteen continued, You who represent us must never consent to any directives that undermine our constitutional right to a free and fair election. He also said, Our vote is our voice, and it's up to you to ensure that our voice is heard. The rocker appeared in the video wearing a brown flannel shirt.

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Springsteen Warns Against Election Interference

The warning comes as Trump, whose Republicans face an uphill battle to keep control of Congress, has repeatedly questioned the integrity of U.S. elections and urged his party to nationalize voting in at least 15 places. The White House says it is protecting election security, and many of the feared scenarios remain hypothetical. Springsteen, known for tracks such as Born to Run and Dancing in the Dark, is a vocal Trump critic.

He backed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris before her 2024 presidential election defeat. A photo from that campaign shows Springsteen performing at a rally supporting Harris on Oct. 28, 2024, in Philadelphia. On Monday, Springsteen endorsed leftist Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic candidate in a key Senate race in Michigan whose progressive views have repelled some party members.

Rocker Criticizes White House Leadership

Springsteen said on X, Dr El-Sayed is a fighter for our American Constitution, he's a fighter for our American Democracy, and he's a fighter against the corrupt, lawless, and anti-American leadership currently in the White House. Earlier this year, Springsteen released the protest song Streets of Minneapolis, a tribute to two Americans killed by immigration authorities carrying out Trump's mass deportation drive in the northern U.S. city. The song reflects his continued political activism and criticism of the administration.

The midterm elections are taking place as Democrats hope to flip seats. According to a forecast, Democrats could flip 24 House seats and 6 Senate seats. An elections analyst said the president's coalition has disintegrated. A former U.S. ambassador to Canada said Democrats are going to have a huge landslide.

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