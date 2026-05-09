Browns Rookie Minicamp: Fano Brothers Take the Field, Bros and NFL Practice Field

Two Ohio State Brothers are Playing in Cleveland Browns' Rookie Minicamp.North Texans McAleenan, Brewer on Sharks’ Practice Squad

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Before Spencer Fano gets to go against Myles Garrett and Mason Graham during the Cleveland Browns ’ offseason workouts, the offensive tackle is lining up against a familiar opponent this weekend during rookie minicamp.

When he was selected in the ninth overall pick by the Browns, Spencer’s draft suspense ended quite quickly. However, his younger brother, Logan, received a couple of offers before deciding that the Browns were the best fit for him. Despite the fact that the Fano brothers have taken lots of snaps against each other over the years, getting to do it on an NFL practice field on Friday and Saturday was certainly a milestone.

As a speedy edge rusher with good hands and shoulder work, Logan expressed that Spencer is the most athletic tackle he has ever seen, stating that he is a mix of everything. Good feet, good hands, and strong. Spencer is the projected starting left tackle on a rebuilt Browns offensive line, and Monken said that he was diligent during Friday’s practice





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