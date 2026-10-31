Brown's late TD pass to Demski lifts Bombers past Argos 25-22 in East semifinal

Dru Brown threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Nick Demski with 44 seconds left as Winnipeg rallied past Toronto 25-22 in the CFL East Division semifinal despite four turnovers. Winnipeg advances to face Montreal in the East final.

Dru Brown threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Nick Demski with 44 seconds remaining as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers rallied past the Toronto Argonauts 25-22 in the CFL East Division semifinal on Saturday.

Brown then found Demski for the two-point convert. Winnipeg will travel to Montreal for the East final next weekend. The Alouettes dispatched the Bombers 42-33 in last year's division semifinal, but the two teams split their 2026 season series 1-1. Head coach Mike O'Shea is fine with people feeling Winnipeg stole the game.

Also read Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeat Toronto Argonauts 25-22 in East Division semifinal

Yeah, if that's how you want to frame it, O'Shea said. I think what's really important is that concept of throughout a course of a game one phase might not be rolling and it's up to the other two phases to have their back. I thought this was a great example of that. Winnipeg's game-winning march was set up by former Argo Thiadric Hansen's recovery of Janarion Grant's fumble on a punt return.

Winnipeg Rally Leads to East Final

Janarion Grant is a Hall of Fame returner and those things happen to Hall of Fame returners, O'Shea said of Grant, a former Bomber. Nobody, not even me, understands what it's like to be running this way as fast as you can and having 12 guys running at you the opposite way as fast as they can. Brown was 18-of-30 passing for 206 yards with two TDs and two interceptions.

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He got the start after relieving starter Zach Collaros, who has a rib injury, in last week's playoff-clinching 34-10 win over B.C. We've got a lot of guys that have played a lot of football in this league and know how funky it can get, Brown said. As long as you're within striking distance you always have a chance.

No one ever comes in with the intent to turn over the ball, but those things happen and if you shut down or get gun shy then that's 1,000 per cent how you lose, Brown said. You have to continue to shoot. Collaros was listed as questionable for Saturday's game. O'Shea said he'll wait until later next week to determine who'll start in Montreal but praised Brown.

His demeanour, how calm he is in the huddle, how prepared he is throughout the week allows him to throw that ball at the end of the game even though the game didn't go the way he wanted up to that point, O'Shea said. That's why a guy like that can be successful because he's not going to lose his opportunity because of his emotions.

Toronto's defence forced four turnovers, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries, but the offence managed just three field goals. With 2:07 remaining, the Argos chose to punt on third-and-one from their 45-yard line, giving Winnipeg possession at its 24 with 1:54 remaining. The defence did a great job forcing field goals and I think they'll be disappointed, O'Shea said.

I think they're happy right now and then they'll watch the film and say there's a couple of times we were off the field and we kept them on, O'Shea said. That's the standard they hold themselves to. Toronto head coach Mike Miller said he pondered gambling on third down but opted to punt after the officials moved the ball back, making it closer to two yards for the first down.

Ultimately, Miller felt the Argos' inability to score touchdowns off their forced turnovers was costly. Probably, ultimately the difference in the game, said Miller, also Toronto's offensive co-ordinator. One more touchdown probably changes the whole dynamic there at the end. Gut punch?

Toronto Misses Scoring Chances

Sure. You've got to play all four quarters, you've got to play till the end with all three phases. It's just unfortunate. Toronto starter Chad Kelly left with just over nine minutes remaining with an apparent right shoulder injury.

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Kelly finished 18-of-30 passing for 193 yards and a TD before a season-high 21,786 spectators at BMO Field on a gorgeous fall afternoon. Nick Arbuckle completed two-of-six passes for 25 yards. Miller said while he didn't know the full extent of Kelly's injury he understood Kelly couldn't return. Lirim Hajrullahu's 41-yard field goal at 2:37 gave Toronto a 22-17 lead.

Winnipeg is the 14th crossover team, all from the West, since the CFL adopted the format in 1996. Those teams have a 6-8 all-time record in the East playoffs, and none have reached the Grey Cup. David Reese and Ontaria Wilson had Winnipeg's touchdowns. Sergio Castillo added two converts and a field goal.

Playoff History and Scoring Plays

Tyler Kahmann scored Toronto's touchdown. Hajrullahu booted the convert and five field goals. Reese's 52-yard fumble return TD at 14:22 of the third pulled Winnipeg to within 19-17. Defensive lineman Michael Fletcher knocked the ball from Kelly, who'd dropped back to pass.

It came after Winnipeg drove to the Toronto 31 before Tim White fumbled while being hit by Alex Teubner. Lemon had his second recovery, returning it 22 yards. Hajrullahu had a 10-yard field goal at 5:38. Toronto forced two interceptions and a fumble but only mustered three field goals for the 16-10 halftime lead.

Hajrullahu gave Toronto its six-point lead with a 28-yard field goal at 14:18 of the second quarter. It was set up by Lemon's 23-yard return of Brown's fumble off Soane Toia's sack. Hajrullahu's 37-yard field goal at 12:40 put Toronto ahead 13-10 following Dathan Hickey's interception at the Argos' 16-yard line. Castillo had made it 10-10 with a 42-yard field goal at 6:48.

Hajrullahu's 42-yard boot nine seconds in put Toronto ahead 10-7. It was set up by DaShaun Amos' 19-yard interception return. Kahmann's 20-yard TD grab made it 7-7 at 12:48 of the first. Kelly completed all six passes, throwing for 54 yards on the eight-play, 70-yard drive.

Wilson's one-handed 32-yard TD grab at 2:54 opened the scoring. It capped a five-play, 88-yard march aided by a 15-yard horsecollar penalty against Toronto's Adarius Pickett after a holding penalty negated Trey Vaval's 44-yard kickoff return to start the contest.