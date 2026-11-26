Brown Bagging for Calgary's Kids seeks $1 million to sustain 8,000 daily school lunches for children, backed by a $100,000 Suncor Energy match to support the community.

Brown Bagging for Calgary's Kids (BB4CK) has announced a major fundraising initiative aimed at securing $1 million to ensure children in the region have access to nutritious meals at school. The local not-for-profit organization currently facilitates approximately 8,000 lunches every single day, a number that has surged by more than 45 percent between 2022 and 2025. To keep pace with this escalating demand, BB4CK is launching the One Million Reasons to Care campaign, which targets community support to maintain operations as students return to classrooms.

Core Fundraising Mechanisms and Goals

The central objective of the One Million Reasons to Care campaign is to generate the necessary financial resources to sustain the organization's daily lunch distribution program. BB4BC emphasizes that the demand for these services is substantial and growing, requiring immediate and consistent funding to prevent interruptions in service. The campaign serves as a critical financial bridge, allowing the not-for-profit to continue providing essential nutrition to thousands of children who rely on these meals for their well-being and academic performance. By securing this goal, BB4CK aims to stabilize its operations and ensure that no child goes hungry during the school day.

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Stakeholder Support and Corporate Sponsorship

Corporate partners are playing a significant role in bolstering the campaign's financial potential. Suncor Energy has pledged to match up to $100,000 in donations, adding substantial weight to the fundraising effort. Jenn Kim, who serves as the director of relations, community investments, and sponsorships at Suncor Energy, stated that the Calgary-based company is proud to support this initiative. Kim highlighted that supporting the communities where the company lives and works is a priority for their organization, expressing optimism about helping more children access nutritious meals as they enter the new year.

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Executive Leadership Perspective and Community Impact

Bethany Ross, the executive director of Brown Bagging for Calgary's Kids, has framed the campaign within the context of seasonal care and community responsibility. Ross noted that current support is vital to keeping lunches on track for children returning to school in January. She pointed out that food is often central to holiday celebrations and expressions of love, and the campaign invites residents of Calgary to extend that same spirit of care to local children. Ross's message underscores the emotional and social importance of the initiative, positioning it as a way for the community to demonstrate solidarity and compassion during the colder months.

Operational Challenges and Volunteer Needs

Beyond financial contributions, Brown Bagging for Calgary's Kids is actively seeking logistical support to manage its increasing workload. The organization is recruiting volunteer delivery drivers to help distribute the thousands of lunches prepared daily. This reliance on human resources highlights the operational intensity of feeding 8,000 students every day. The combination of rising demand, corporate matching funds, and volunteer labor creates a multi-faceted approach to sustaining the program. Interested individuals can find more information about volunteering and donating by visiting the official website at https://bb4ck.org/.