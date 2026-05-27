Brooks Lee's Bases-Clearing Double in 11th Lifts Twins Past White Sox 5-3

Brooks Lee hits a go-ahead double in the 11th inning as the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 5-3, snapping a seven-game losing streak against their division rivals.

The Minnesota Twins staged a dramatic extra-inning comeback against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night, securing a 5-3 victory on a bases-loaded double by rookie Brooks Lee in the 11th inning.

The win at Guaranteed Rate Field improved the Twins to 4-1 on their 10-game road trip and extended their recent hot streak to seven wins in nine games. It also snapped a seven-game losing streak against the White Sox, a skid that dated back to August 22, 2025. The game featured stellar pitching, clutch hitting, and a controversial replay that nearly changed the outcome in the 10th.

The Twins took an early lead in the fourth inning when Trevor Larnach led off with a double, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored on a stand-up triple by Kody Clemens. Austin Martin followed with a line-drive single to bring Clemens home, making it 2-0. Twins starter Joe Ryan was dominant, striking out nine batters while allowing five hits and no walks over 7 2/3 innings.

He matched his season high in strikeouts and recorded his longest outing of the year, keeping the White Sox off the board until the eighth inning. That was when Munetaka Murakami launched a two-run homer to left field, tying the game at 2-2 and sending Ryan to a no-decision. The game remained tied through the ninth, with both bullpens trading scoreless frames.

In the top of the 10th, the Twins had a chance to take the lead when Orlando Arcia singled with two outs, but Kody Clemens, the automatic runner, was thrown out at home plate by White Sox left fielder Rikuu Nishida on a strong relay. The call was upheld after a review, keeping the score locked. The Twins finally broke through in the 11th against reliever Tyler Davis.

Luke Keaschall singled to lead off, and Byron Buxton drew a walk after a challenge using the automatic ball-strike (ABS) system, loading the bases for Lee. On the third pitch from Davis, Lee sliced a double down the right-field line, clearing the bases and giving Minnesota a 5-2 lead. Yoendrys Gómez, who entered in the 11th, allowed a run on a sacrifice fly but earned his third save of the season.

Taylor Rogers pitched a scoreless 10th to receive the win, improving to 1-1. The White Sox had their own rookie making news: right-hander David Sandlin is scheduled to make his major league debut on Wednesday against Twins lefty Connor Prielipp. Sandlin will be the 10th player to debut for Chicago this season, highlighting the team's youth movement. For the Twins, the victory was a testament to their resilience and depth, as they continue to fight for a playoff spot.

Manager Rocco Baldelli praised Lee for his poise in a high-leverage situation, saying the young infielder has a knack for rising to the occasion. The series continues with two more games, as both teams look to build momentum in the competitive AL Central





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