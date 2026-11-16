Residents of Brookmere, B.C., oppose the sale of the historic schoolhouse by School District 58. They seek a $1 transfer while officials seek $250,000.

Residents of the small, unincorporated community of Brookmere, B.C., are mobilizing to prevent the permanent loss of their historic Brookmere School House. The community, which swells from about 30 year-round inhabitants to approximately 300 during warmer months, faces a critical decision regarding its last remaining non-residential structure. Morgan Hampton, who moved to the area two years ago and now serves as director at large for the Brookmere Property Owners Association, leads the charge to retain the building that has served as the social heartbeat of the valley for decades.

The History of Brookmere School House

The Brookmere School House has not functioned as an educational institution since the community's population declined significantly in the 1960s. Following the collapse of the original Brookmere Community Hall under heavy snowfall in 1975, locals repurposed the empty schoolhouse for all major gatherings. For over fifty years, residents leased the building from the Nicola Similkameen School District, maintaining it with volunteer labor. The space hosted dances, Halloween events, flood and fire information sessions, fundraisers, reunions, and Christmas parties where neighbors gathered around a wood stove for warmth and connection.

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Conflict Over Property Ownership Transfer

For years, community members attempted to transfer ownership of the schoolhouse to the local populace, but the school board consistently rejected these requests. In 2025, the board declared the property surplus and determined it must be sold. Mark Friesen, secretary-treasurer with School District 58, explained that the district first offered the property to five local First Nation partner groups in accordance with government policy, but all five declined. This outcome led many residents to believe the district would return the property to the community, as initially discussed with MLA Tony Luck and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District area director.

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The Financial Dispute and Regional District Action

Hampton stated that the community hoped to acquire the building for a nominal fee of $1, a request that School District 58 denied, with Friesen demanding $250,000 instead. The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has taken steps to intervene by exploring a purchase in partnership with the Brookmere Property Owners Association. On June 25, the TNRD directed staff to assess the property for potential use as a community hall and park. The board approved up to $5,000 for an assessment to determine if the building requires investment, major renovation, retirement, demolition, or replacement.

Current Market Status and Future Outlook

Despite the TNRD's request to postpone listing the property until Jan. 21, 2027, to allow for public consultation and assessment, the school district listed the property for sale in October. Mark Friesen confirmed that the district is now marketing the building with a local realtor. Colton Davies, a communications and marketing manager for the TNRD, clarified that while the board asked for a delay to complete their due diligence, the district proceeded with the sale process independently. The fate of the Brookmere School House remains uncertain as residents continue to advocate for community control over their historic landmark.