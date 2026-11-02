Brooklyn Beckham Sparks Third Wheel Theory in Halloween Photos with Nicola Peltz and Damian Hurley

Netizens scrutinize body language in Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, and Damian Hurley's Halloween photos, sparking third wheel rumors despite their close friendship.

Brooklyn Beckham is facing intense online scrutiny after fans interpreted his body language in recent Halloween photographs with his wife Nicola Peltz and her close friend Damian Hurley as indicative of third wheel dynamics. The 27-year-old model and photographer dressed as Superman with fake abs and Clark Kent glasses for the holiday, while Nicola Peltz, 31, wore a skintight black leather Catwoman costume. Damian Hurley, the 24-year-old son of actress Elizabeth Hurley, wore a plunging black leather jumpsuit inspired by Michael Jackson's Dangerous era outfit.

Public Reaction to Body Language

Viewers focused heavily on a specific photograph showing Damian with his arm wrapped around Nicola while Brooklyn stood slightly behind them with his hands tucked into his pockets. One commenter noted that Brooklyn was giving third wheel vibes, pointing to the physical distance and posture differences between the men. Another user described Brooklyn as looking like a spare part in the group dynamic, suggesting that the positioning implied a lack of intimacy or focus from Nicola toward her husband.

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Fans were particularly fixated on Damian's body language, with several suggesting he and Nicola looked more like a couple than she and Brooklyn did. Another comment claimed she was into Damian and pointed to the body language as evidence. One viewer offered advice to Brooklyn to run away, predicting heartbreak based on the perceived emotional disconnect. Another lamented that Brooklyn often looks at Nicola while she remains only interested in the camera, comparing her demeanor to a professional photoshoot rather than a marital moment.

Longstanding Friendship and Connections

Despite the internet speculation, Brooklyn and Damian have been buddies since they were children and share a unique family connection. Sir Elton John serves as a godfather to both of the young men, creating a long-standing bond between the three. The nepo babies were both joined by Nicola in attending the sixty-fourth birthday celebration of Sir Elton's husband, David Furnish, in Venice last month. The group has maintained a close friendship through various social events and celebrations over the years.

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The Halloween photos emerged shortly after the couple celebrated the seventh anniversary of their first date. Brooklyn had recently posted a public declaration of love for his wife, calling her his whole world and best friend. He expressed that he is lucky to spend forever by her side and that he loves her more than words can explain. Nicola responded by saying she was obsessed with her wife, dismissing any potential negative comments with confidence.

Additional Culinary Criticism and Context

Brooklyn also faced criticism for a chicken-in-a-pumpkin Halloween recipe he posted online. Viewers questioned the practicality of hollowing out a large pumpkin to place an entire raw chicken inside for cooking on a tray. Another observer noted that the chicken appeared unseasoned, adding to the wave of public commentary on his holiday preparations. These culinary critiques occurred alongside the costume photo controversy, creating a broader narrative of public scrutiny surrounding his recent social media posts.

The backlash highlights the intense attention paid to the Beckham-Peltz-Hurley group dynamic. While the friends have a history of attending high-profile events together, the recent photos have reignited debates about their personal relationships. The incident serves as another example of how social media users analyze and interpret the interactions of celebrity couples and their inner circles.