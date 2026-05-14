Brookfield to acquire World Freight Company (WFC) for US$1.2-billion

Brookfield is set to acquire World Freight Company (WFC) for an enterprise value of about US$1.2-billion from investment firms EQT and PAI Partners. The planned sale comes amid global transportation volatility as the Iran war has driven up fuel prices and air freight rates, causing serious disruptions in air traffic and shipping routes.

is set to acquire World Freight Company (WFC) for an enterprise value of about US$1.2-billion from investment firms EQT and PAI Partners, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The firms have finalized discussions and a deal is expected to be announced as early as Thursday, the sources said. Brookfield and EQT declined to comment while PAI and WFC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. The planned sale comes amid global transportation volatility as the Iran war has driven up fuel prices and air freight rates, causing serious disruptions in air traffic and shipping routes.

Brookfield wants to revive a South Carolina megaproject failure known as ‘Nukegate. ’ Can it succeed where others failed? Formed in 2004 in Paris, WFC acts as a general sales and service agent for airlines globally, meaning it has exclusive selling rights of an airline’s cargo capacity at agreed terms in a specific territory or region, reducing an airline’s costs.

Comprising more than 300 entities across 80 countries, WFC says on its website that its network manages more than 3 million tons of capacity annually for its airline partners. PAI and Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA), which merged into Swedish-headquartered EQT in 2022, bought the cargo freight services provider in 2018 for an undisclosed amount and each owns 50 per cent. The deal was worth over €600-million, Reuters reported at the time.

EQT and PAIsounded out buyer interest for the company in 2021, hoping to fetch more than €1.5-billion (US$1.73-billion) from a sale, Reuters reported at the time. Study and track financial data on any traded entity: click to open the full quote page. Data updated as o





globebusiness / 🏆 31. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Freight Company Brookfield EQT PAI Partners Acquisition Enterprise Value Transportation Volatility Iran War Fuel Prices Air Freight Rates Disruptions Revive South Carolina Megaproject Failure Exclusive Selling Rights Cargo Capacity Airline’S Costs Network Annual Capacity Airline Partners Buyer Interest Sale Transportation Industry

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Montreal-based real estate company buys $30-million worth of condos near Toronto Metropolitan UniversityA Canadian real estate company is eyeing Toronto’s soft condo market as it looks to buy $500-million worth of unsold units, starting with a $30-million 'bulk' purchase steps from Toronto Metropolitan University.

Read more »

Canvas hack: Company strikes deal with hackers after massive cyber breach hits universitiesThe parent company behind Canvas, a widely used learning management platform connecting students with their schools or universities, has struck a deal with the hacking group claiming responsibility for last week's massive cybersecurity breach.

Read more »

Police looking for jewelry store robbers, Canadian company buys condos, more newsThis news text provides updates on various topics such as a jewelry store robbery, a Canadian company buying condos, a murder investigation, and more.

Read more »

Canadian Opera Company Unveils Voluptuous 'Werther' Rendition with Tenor Russell ThomasThe Canadian Opera Company's new co-production with Opéra de Montréal and Vancouver Opera features a French-language libretto based on a 1774 novel by Goethe, where a melancholic poet named Werther falls in love with a virtuous Charlotte and is heartbroken by her rejection.

Read more »