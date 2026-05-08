Brookfield Empire Interests Resume Construction for Scrapped Virgil C. Summer Nuclear Project in South Carolina

The potential resumption of construction of the Virgil C. Summer nuclear project in Jenkinsville, S.C. marks a significant opportunity for the American nuclear sector and the nation's best and brightest to rectify the mistakes of the past. The project faced massive delays, cost overruns, and bankruptcy from companies. Operators need to make up for the past to ensure its success and avoid further business failures.

Eight years after its purchase of Westinghouse, the Brookfield empire has expressed interest in resuming construction of the long-delayed Virgil C. Summer nuclear project in Jenkinsville , S.C.

The plant remains a graveyard for nuclear dreams, with workers abruptly departing in 2017 and new tenants like vultures and Canada geese taking up residence. In a warehouse, workers from nuclear giant Westinghouse Electric Co. are reviewing and scanning 5,200 large cardboard boxes of documents generated during construction. U.S. President Donald Trump has identified Westinghouse reactors as a preferred choice for construction, and Santee Cooper, the state-owned utility, selected Brookfield Asset Management as its preferred buyer.

If Brookfield resumes construction, several more years of work and billions of dollars in additional spending are expected. Located less than an hour's drive northwest of Columbia, the Units 2 and 3 construction site sprawls over more than 1,000 hectares with a large cylindrical structure for each reactor and equipment in a turbine building





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Brookfield Empire Virgil C. Summer Nuclear Project Jenkinsville S.C. American Nuclear Sector President Donald Trump AP1000 Reactor Westinghouse Reactors

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