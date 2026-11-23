Brookfield has agreed to buy specialty glass packaging maker PGP Glass from Blackstone Private Equity for US$1.7 billion, with the deal expected to close in the first quarter of next year.

Brookfield has signed a deal to buy specialty glass packaging company PGP Glass from funds managed by Blackstone Private Equity for US$1.7 billion. The transaction was announced on November 23, 2026, and is expected to close in the first quarter of next year.

The news was reported by BNN Bloomberg, Canada's definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses. The deal remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory and government approvals. PGP Glass makes glass packaging for the cosmetics and perfume business, as well as for specialty food and beverage customers and the pharmaceutical industries. The company operates three facilities in India and Sri Lanka, giving it a significant manufacturing footprint in the region.

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PGP Glass Supplies Premium Brands

Its production capacity is over 1,800 tonnes per day. The company supplies packaging for premium cosmetics, perfumes, specialty foods and beverages, and pharmaceuticals, serving some of the most recognizable brands in the world. Aditya Joshi, managing partner and head of private equity for Brookfield in Asia Pacific and Middle East, said PGP is a leader in premium categories. He noted the company has long-standing relationships with some of the world's most recognizable brands.

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Brookfield said its investment will be funded through the Brookfield Capital Partners strategy. Its affiliate Brookfield Business Corp. will also participate in the funding. The acquisition adds a major specialty glass packaging producer to Brookfield's portfolio. The seller is Blackstone Private Equity, which managed funds that own PGP Glass.

Brookfield Corporate Listing Details

The buyer is Brookfield, a global alternative asset manager with operations in Asia Pacific and the Middle East. The US$1.7 billion price tag makes it a notable deal in the packaging sector. Companies mentioned in the story include Brookfield Corporation, Brookfield Asset Management and Brookfield Business Corp., all listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the tickers BN, BAM and BBUC. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of next year, subject to the customary closing conditions.

The deal was announced on November 23, 2026. It is expected to close in the first quarter of next year. PGP Glass operates three facilities in India and Sri Lanka, with production capacity exceeding 1,800 tonnes daily. The transaction is expected to be funded through the Brookfield Capital Partners strategy and its affiliate Brookfield Business Corp. The deal is subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory and government approvals.