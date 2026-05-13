Broken Social Scene, a popular Canadian indie-rock group with multiple members, completed a rehearsal in Charles Spearin’s backyard ready for their upcoming North American tour. Spearin, Canning, and Drew share the task of music, while Whiteman, Peroff, Engle, Harris, Millan, and Feist contribute their separate styles.

The core members of Broken Social Scene , including multi-instrumentalist Charles Spearin, multi-instrumentalist Andrew Whiteman, singer-songwriter and keyboardist Amy Millan, drummer Justin Peroff, singer-songwriter Brendan Canning, singer-songwriter and keyboardist Feist and singer-songwriter Jill Harris, completed a rehearsal in Spearin’s garage, preparing for a North American tour with Canadian indie-rock bands Metric and Stars .

The track they were rehearsing had vocals from singer Kevin Drew, who recently lost his mother. The other band members did not feel good about Drew’s singing on the track and decided to discuss it with him. Producer David Newfeld, who worked with the band on their breakthrough 2002 album, was brought back for the new record because of Newfeld’s recent loss. The album features other vocalists such as Hannah Georgas and Amy Millan.

The album is produced by David Newfeld and explores the interplay between indie-rock and vulnerability





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Broken Social Scene North American Tour Canadian Indie-Rock Groups Metric Stars David Newfeld Kevin Drew Songs Charcuterie Situation Music Festival Orchestra

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