Brock Boeser records a goal and two assists as the Vancouver Canucks defeat the Utah Mammoth 3-2 at the Delta Center on Monday, November 16, 2026.

The Vancouver Canucks secured a 3-2 victory over the Utah Mammoth on Monday, November 16, 2026, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. The win improves the Canucks record to 5-17-1, while the Mammoth drop to 10-9-3. Brock Boeser was the offensive catalyst, recording one goal and two assists to lift the visiting team to the win.

Boeser Drives Canucks Offensive Production

Jonathan Lekkerimaki, a forward for the Vancouver Canucks, participated in the action during this Monday night NHL contest. Boeser extended his personal point-scoring streak to eight consecutive games with his contribution. He delivered a precise cross-crease pass to Jake DeBrusk at 15:05 in the second period, setting up DeBrusk's sixth goal of the season on the power play. Boeser also scored his eighth goal of the year late in the third period on a power play, pouncing on a loose puck to the right of the net. His performance included a key assist on Filip Chytil's wraparound goal.

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Tolopilo Stops 32 Shots for the Win

Nikita Tolopilo earned the win for the Canucks by stopping 32 shots. He faced heavy pressure in the second period as the Mammoth carried the play, but he maintained his position in the net. A notable moment occurred late in the second period when Vancouver's Linus Karlsson had a clear opportunity to extend the lead to 2-0. Tolopilo's partner, Karel Vejmelka, was forced into a difficult situation earlier but was replaced. Vejmelka, who took the loss for Utah, stopped 21 of 24 shots before being pulled.

Mammoth Fight Back with Multiple Scorers

The Utah Mammoth showed resilience with goals from Vincent Trocheck and Barrett Hayton. Trocheck finished a power-play give-and-go with Logan Cooley at 2:50 of the third period for his fourth goal of the season. This score tied the game after Chytil had restored Vancouver's lead less than two minutes earlier. Chytil's wraparound tally was his third goal of the year, with all three coming in the last two games. Hayton then tied the score at 2-2 at 11:39 of the third period with a shot from the right offensive faceoff circle.

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Critical Power Play Decides the Outcome

The decisive moments of the game came from special teams efficiency. The Canucks converted 2-of-4 power play opportunities, while the Mammoth went 1-for-5. Boeser's power-play goal at 15:37 in the third period gave Vancouver a 3-2 lead. The Mammoth pulled Vejmelka for an extra attacker with two-and-a-half minutes remaining. They created a wild scramble in front of the net but could not find the equalizer despite the numerical advantage.

Upcoming Schedule for Both Teams

This result marks a 1-5-1 all-time record for the Canucks against the Utah franchise. The Vancouver Canucks will look to secure their third consecutive win when they visit the Seattle Kraken. That game is scheduled for Thursday with a start time of 7:40 p.m. The loss serves as another challenge for the Mammoth as they continue their 2026 NHL season campaign.