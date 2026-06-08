Broadway Drama: Celebrities Turn Heads at the 79th Tonys

The 79th Tony Awards brought together the who's who of Broadway in an electric display of drama and fashion. From Dylan Mulvaney's red gown to Rachel Zegler's plunging brown Michael Kors gown, the red carpet was filled with stunning and sometimes cringe-worthy outfits. Meanwhile, Aubrey Plaza proudly showed off her baby bump, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus made a stunning debut in a black body-hugging dress. But not everyone was impressed, with some critics calling out the fashion choices as hideous and uninspired. Join us as we take a look at the highlights and lowlights of the 79th Tonys.

Please use a standard web browser (like Safari, Chrome, Firefox, Edge) to log in with Google or Facebook. Social logins don't work in some apps.

Your account isn't active yet. We've emailed you an activation link. Please check your inbox and click the link to activate your account Join our newsletter for the best content We value your inbox - it's 100% free, and you can unsubscribe anytime with one click. We value your inbox - it's free and you can unsubscribe anytime with one click.

There was an electric supply of drama as the who's who of Broadway gathered together at Radio City Music Hall in New York on Sunday for the Netizens saw everything from an avalanche of white ruffles sweeping the red carpet to one star carrying around a sandwich throughout the show. One actress unabashedly pulled out lip gloss and Listerine strips from inside her dress during red-carpet interviews.

Dylan Mulvaney was dressed in a red gown from Christian Siriano that the internet described as awful taste but great execution. The skirt looks like it should go under the Christmas tree, one said, while a hater snarked, What a narcissistic puke. Something about the proportions is so off here, said another. Also the mesh neckline and ill fitting sleeves are criminal.

And the hair might be better down, IDK it's not horrific but it's definitely not good. Both the top and skirt propositions look awful, the Reddit user said. The skirt is too low & the top is too low. This does nothing for Dylan's figure.

The color is too harsh for her skin. And once again- we have hideous shoes that look like they were grabbed from the stylist sample bin. I guess hideous shoes are this season's see thru / underwear dress, they continued. Dylan was part of the show's star-studded opening number with P!nk, Megan Thee Stallion, Lea Michele, and more.

She was seen wearing a white protect the dolls T-shirt, which is a common phrase advocating safety and love for the transgender community. Presenter and performer at the 79th Tonys, Rachel Zegler was dressed in a plunging brown Michael Kors gown, with the neckline stopping right above her waist and the skirt cascading down into a small train.

She attended the show right after it was announced that she would be starring as Argentine first lady Eva Perón in the Broadway revival of Calling it now, this time next year she will back at the Tony's winning for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for Critics called her insufferable, asking, Why she is still in Hollywood!!!! Aubrey Plaza proudly showed off her baby bump as she showed up with boyfriend Christopher Abbott.

Christopher was nominated for his first Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for his role as Biff Loman in the Broadway revival of Least flattering dress ever, one said, while another rightly said, Pregnancy looks good on her. One asked, Didn't her ex husband just pass away months ago?

Earlier this year, sources revealed that Aubrey was welcoming a baby with Chris, but some fans claimed it was too soon after the tragic passing of her late husband, Jeff Baena, who took his own life last year. alum had been separated for months before his untimely passing. Jeff had texted his estranged wife about three hours before his body was found in a Los Angeles-area home.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus looked ecstatic to be attending the Tonys in a black body-hugging dress from the Wiederhoeft Spring 2026 collection. She wore the textured black strapless gown with a massive, blindingly bright silver diamond collar necklace, making netizens say, OK, I'll pass. She will be sharing the stage with Ed Harris, Allison Janney, Joe Keery and Lily Rabe.

Julia has been experiencing big feelings about her theater debut, saying it was thrilling, terrifying, exciting, and scary, all at the same time. She is SEATED to secure that tony nomination next year, one said. During the star-studded event, the actress took the Radio City Music Hall stage, along with a cast of superstar special guests, to perform a medley of hits from's 2002 film adaptation, joined P!nk, Whitney Leavitt, and other stars to mark the musical's 30th anniversary.

At 30 years and counting, Chicago has proven to have more than just staying power, Latifah told the audience. And I count myself lucky to share in that legacy. Look better if they used about 95% less Feathers, one said. She brought some of her favorite people to pose with her, including her husband, Carey Hart, daughter Willow, son Jameson, and her mom, Judith Moore.

The singer literally swept the red carpet in a shimmering, beaded black dress that had a mountain of dark, patterned feathers bursting out from her hips. Return her to her cage, said another





boredpanda / 🏆 18. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

79Th Tonys Broadway Drama Fashion Celebrities Red Carpet Aubrey Plaza Julia Louis-Dreyfus Dylan Mulvaney Rachel Zegler

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Broadway Costume Designer Qween Jean Just Won A Tony — And Made HistoryThe designer won for her work on 'Cats: The Jellicle Ball,' a ballroom-infused revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Cats.'

Read more »

All The Drama From The Red Carpet Of The Tony AwardsThe theater world's biggest award show was also a marquee night for fashion.

Read more »

Broadway revivals and 'Liberation' win big at the Tony Awards, hosted by Pink“Schmigadoon!,” an adaptation of an Apple TV series that gently mocks big, brassy Broadway shows, won the best new musical Tony Award on a night when actor John Lithgow and playwright Bess Wohl made history.

Read more »

Broadway revivals, Liberation and a Canadian win big at the Tony AwardsDeath of a Salesman, Schmigadoon! and Canadian Caissie Levy are among the winners who took home Tony Awards last night

Read more »