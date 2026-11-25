A British woman whose husband admitted drugging and raping her over decades testified that she initially told police they had made a mistake. Nine other men are on trial in Manchester, while several more have already pleaded guilty.

A British woman who believed she was in a loving and normal relationship with her husband told police they were mistaken when first confronted with allegations that he was drugging and raping her and inviting other men to take part in the abuse.

Husband Pleads Guilty To Sexual Abuse Offences

In video evidence filmed shortly after her husband's arrest and shown to a court on Wednesday, the woman told officers, I still can't believe it's true and I think you have made a mistake. The woman's husband, who initially denied the abuse, has since pleaded guilty to more than 60 offences. These include multiple counts of rape, assault by penetration, sexual assault, administering substances with intent to stupefy or overpower, and sharing intimate imagery.

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Nine men are now on trial in Manchester, northern England. Seven are accused of participating in the sexual abuse of the woman at the couple's home. Two are on trial for non-contact offences, accused of encouraging the abuse online. They deny all charges against them.

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The husband is not being named to protect the wife's identity. Prosecutors said he lived a double life masked in respectability while sexually abusing his wife for more than 20 years. At first, prosecutors said, he took advantage of her when she had drunk enough to put herself in a deep sleep. He later used a cocktail of stupefying drugs to ensure she would not wake up during the abuse.

Men Invited To Home For Sexual Abuse

But from 2023, the husband began inviting other men to their home in Stockport, Greater Manchester, where prosecutors say they sexually abused her. He shared footage and photos with other men online who enjoyed the fact that the victim was asleep or unconscious, entirely unaware of what was being done to her, prosecutors said.

In the video evidence shown in court, the woman viewed pictures of the alleged offenders and was asked if she knew them or had consented to any sexual activity with them. She repeatedly answered no. Facing her alleged abusers from the witness box, the woman rejected suggestions that the sex was consensual, or that she was a willing participant in a game or role-play. That's not true, she said.

Earlier in the trial, prosecutors said the husband had extensively searched for information about prescription drugs and the dangers of mixing them with alcohol. When he was arrested, pipettes with a medicine used to treat sleeping problems were found in the couple's bedroom. The court heard that, at certain doses, the mixture of drugs and alcohol could have been lethal. The husband's search history also included queries about so-called date rape drugs, the court heard, as well as erectile dysfunction.

In her evidence, the wife said she had only been taking medicine prescribed to her by a doctor, including drugs for high blood pressure and cholesterol. In one of her first conversations with police, she described what she thought was a normal family life. We did things together, went out with other people, we've always had quite a lot of friends and a good social circle, she said.

In a second police video shown in court, police showed the victim images of the men they said had been invited to sexually abuse her at their home. She was asked if she recognized or had ever spoken to any of the men. She answered no to all. The husband is expected to give evidence later this week.

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Online Dating Profiles Led To Alleged Abuse

Many of the defendants met the husband on the swinging website Fabswingers before continuing their correspondence on other messaging apps, the court heard. The husband wrote on his Fabswingers profile that he was wanting to try new and varied things. Married guy. Wife is hot and cold these days so will rarely be joining me, he wrote, according to prosecutors.

The husband also looked for men on fabguys.com, writing on his profile page there: Not much experience with guys. Like showing off my wife pics to other men. Ahead of the trial, three other men scheduled to appear in court pleaded guilty to offences against the woman. They include former youth football coach Karl Lindsay, 56, who pleaded guilty to non-contact offenses of conspiracy to rape and conspiracy to administer a substance with intent.

Multiple Men Pleaded Guilty To Charges

He has also admitted three separate offences, which came to light following his arrest, of making indecent images of children. Sean Peers, 38, of Stockport, pleaded guilty to assault by penetration and Graham Brougham, 74, of Cheshire, pleaded guilty to rape. On Monday, Robert Stewart, 70, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, and conspiracy to administer a substance with intent. He denied a fourth charge of conspiracy to rape.

Keith Fotheringham, 59, of Dundee, Scotland, was the first man to plead guilty in relation to offenses against the woman at an earlier hearing in February and has not stood trial. He admitted conspiracy to rape, conspiracy to assault by penetration and conspiracy to administer a substance with intent. He also admitted one count of assault by penetration.

The jury last week heard that Fotheringham sent tablets hidden in a signed Sting CD cover to the husband to drug his wife. Another man, 59-year-old Tommy Golden, also pleaded guilty this week of sexually assaulting the same woman in June 2025. He was identified and charged later than the other men and is not part of the Manchester trial. By Kara Fox, CNN